newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shelby County, TN

COVID-19 cases are rising in Shelby County as vaccine sites are set to close

By Shelia O'Connor, FOX13Memphis.com
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 10 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2slEAF_0a5qE0Ie00

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — During Thursday’s COVID-19 Task Force briefing, Shelby County health leaders announced several vaccination sites will close within the next week.

The first site to close will be the First Baptist Church in Bartlett. That site will close after Friday, May 21.

The Gill vaccine site will close on May 27, and the Raleigh vaccine site will close on May 29.

Memphis Fire Chief Gina Sweat said the county is administering around 2,300 doses a day across all sites, and about half of those doses are being administered at community pods.

“To me, that’s a good sign,” said Sweat. “That means we’re starting to normalize vaccines. People are getting them at their doctor’s offices. People are getting them at different locations.”

Vaccinations are slowly increasing with people ages 60 to 74 and ages 75+ are seeing the most vaccinations.

Deputy Director of the Shelby County Health Department, David Sweat, says younger people are slowly getting vaccinated with about 10% of kids 12-17 having been vaccinated. Even with vaccination efforts well underway, David Sweat says COVID-19 cases are going up too.

“In terms of case count, 97,870 cases have been reported in the pandemic. That’s an increase of 109 new cases yesterday,” said David Sweat.

The Deputy Director went into detail explaining that the virus is infecting different groups of people.

“77% of the cases that have been diagnosed in the last 14 days have been diagnosed in residents who are Black. In the last two weeks, 56% of cases have been in people less than 35 years of age,” said David Sweat.

He also mentioned that within the last two weeks, 22% of children have been infected with the virus.

A map shown during the briefing shows some zip codes have more people getting vaccinated than others.

The darker shaded areas have between 44 and 61 percent of people vaccinated. The lighter shade has 21 to 25 percent of people vaccinated. A few vaccine sites that are closing help service the areas with low vaccine turnout.

Chief Sweat says the city will continue hosting community vaccine pods, but there is no guarantee they will help.

“Unfortunately, at our community pods, we’ve seen some of the same downward trend of people coming out. We’re trying to take the vaccines to those areas as much as we can, but we still have to have the people to come out and get vaccinated when we bring it to them,” said Chief Sweat.

The city does have several community pod vaccine sites event set for this weekend. There is one Friday, May 21, at Riviana Food from 12 p.m. -4 p.m. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available there.

On Sunday, May 23, a vaccine event will be held at Handy Park on Beale Street. This event is from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be administered at this event.

People who attend and get vaccinated will receive a voucher for a free meal at a restaurant on Beale Street.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
42K+
Followers
43K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
Memphis, TN
Government
Shelby County, TN
Coronavirus
Memphis, TN
Coronavirus
Shelby County, TN
COVID-19 Vaccines
County
Shelby County, TN
Memphis, TN
COVID-19 Vaccines
Shelby County, TN
Health
City
Memphis, TN
City
Bartlett, TN
Local
Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccines
Shelby County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
Memphis, TN
Health
Memphis, TN
Vaccines
Local
Tennessee Vaccines
Local
Tennessee Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#Vaccine Doses#Tenn#The First Baptist Church#Raleigh#Riviana Food#P M Moderna#Community Vaccine Pods#Covid 19 Cases#Vaccination Efforts#People Ages#Memphis App#Fire Chief#Community Pods#Kids#Case Count#Deputy Director#Beale Street#Rising
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Related
Shelby County, TNdailymemphian.com

Coronavirus: Fewer than 90 new cases, no new deaths

The Shelby County Health Department reported fewer than 90 new coronavirus cases on Monday, May 17 and no new coronavirus-related deaths. The 83 cases come from 1,429 tests, giving the day a positivity rate of 5.8%. Shelby’s reported coronavirus total is now 97,613 cases, including 94,569 inactive cases, 1,398 active...
Shelby County, TNwmcactionnews5.com

Shelby County COVID-19 Daily Update

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 137 new cases Sunday with eight new deaths being reported. So far, there have been 97,530 cases and 1,646 deaths since the start of the pandemic. There are currently 1,422 active cases in Shelby County. The health department reports 257,226...
Memphis, TNEurekAlert

UTHSC researchers awarded $4.5 million to launch new Tennessee Heart Health Network

Memphis, Tenn. (May 17, 2021) - Researchers from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center have received a $4.5 million grant over three years from the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) to lead a statewide network of primary care providers, health systems, and academic centers to identify, develop, and implement patient-centered approaches to improve quality of care and outcomes for people with cardiovascular disease. Tennessee is one of only four states in the country chosen by AHRQ to receive this grant and create a statewide heart health network.
Shelby County, TNwmcactionnews5.com

Shelby County mayor speaks on revision to health directive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department issued a revision to Health Directive 21 Friday afternoon that goes into effect Saturday. The revision changes the eligibility age to 12 and older for the Pfizer vaccine and clarifies mask usage to conform to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Shelby County, TNdailymemphian.com

Coronavirus: More than 130 new cases reported

The Shelby County Health Department reported more than 100 new coronavirus cases for the third consecutive day Saturday, May 15. The Health Department reported 139 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death Saturday. The previous day’s testing numbers are not available, meaning Saturday’s daily positivity rate cannot be calculated. A...
Memphis, TNPosted by
Memphis Bulletin

Memphis COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Memphis: 1. 814 Jefferson Ave 901-222-7468; 2. 6019 Walnut Grove Rd 866-941-4785; 3. 1331 Union Ave Suite 1000 901-289-2582; 4. 4095 American Way 866-231-4477; 5. 6084 Apple Tree Dr #10 901-779-6500; 6. 5055 Stage Rd (901) 266-5130; 7. 3502 Park Ave (901) 324-1050; 8. 6620 Winchester Rd (901) 363-3733; 9. 4155 Elvis Presley Blvd (901) 348-4642; 10. 2668 Avery Ave 901-222-7468; 11. 2747 Bartlett Blvd 901-633-5826; 12. 3090 Kirby Whitten Rd (901) 425-9986; 13. 6660 Poplar Ave (901) 757-8780; 14. 4770 Riverdale Rd (901) 756-7408; 15. 1759 Union Ave (901) 721-0805; 16. 1366 Poplar Ave (901) 272-7883; 17. 2632 Frayser Blvd (901) 353-8284; 18. 540 S Mendenhall Rd #16 (901) 683-8843; 19. 7942 Winchester Rd (901) 758-3615; 20. 3860 Austin Peay Hwy (901) 383-4847; 21. 4264 Summer Ave (901) 763-0831; 22. 2835 Kirby Pkwy (901) 353-1387; 23. 1212 E Shelby Dr (901) 346-3336; 24. 3444 Plaza Ave (901) 324-1013; 25. 799 Truse Pkwy (901) 683-2974; 26. 4515 Poplar Ave 901-681-2700; 27. 5959 Park Ave 901-765-1333; 28. 4637 Poplar Ave 901-685-9999; 29. 7475 Winchester Rd 901-754-0324; 30. 2150 Covington Pike 901-386-4004; 31. 5080 Stage Rd 901-382-9237; 32. 2655 Frayser Blvd 901-353-0639; 33. 2471 Jackson Ave 901-454-1615; 34. 4155 S 3rd St 901-785-6851; 35. 1130 S Bellevue Blvd 901-946-3676; 36. 4154 Elvis Presley Blvd 901-398-6233; 37. 3381 Poplar Ave 901-458-8559; 38. 3489 Ramill Rd 901-372-8422; 39. 1863 Union Ave 901-272-2006; 40. 5121 Quince Rd 901-682-2136; 41. 1489 Airways Blvd 901-323-5875; 42. 3445 Elvis Presley Blvd 901-346-4699; 43. 987 Union Ave 901-543-0217; 44. 3670 Riverdale Rd 901-309-2621; 45. 8001 Winchester Rd 901-309-1455; 46. 2891 Kirby Rd 901-757-5017; 47. 6770 Macon Rd 901-371-0255; 48. 4625 Summer Ave 901-684-1026; 49. 4015 Austin Peay Hwy 901-373-4575; 50. 3515 Park Ave 901-458-1611; 51. 6310 Poplar Ave 901-680-1907; 52. 1845 S 3rd St 901-947-4203; 53. 7525 Winchester Rd 901-757-1442; 54. 3950 Austin Peay Hwy 901-377-1211; 55. 6990 E Shelby Dr 901-309-7876; 56. 2856 Hickory Hill Rd 901-362-3622; 57. 5255 Elvis Presley Blvd 901-346-4994; 58. 6727 Raleigh Lagrange Rd 901-498-5340; 59. 4576 Poplar Ave 901-701-7010;
Alabama StatePosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Missing Tennessee teen may be in Alabama

From The Tribune staff reports SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tenn. — A young girl has gone missing in Tennessee and authorities believe she may be with an adult male in Alabama or Georgia.  The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee are seeking the public’s help in finding 13-year-old […]
Memphis, TNSoutheast Missourian

Miss. River traffic resumes under damaged bridge near Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — River traffic reopened Friday on the Mississippi River near Memphis, three days after it was closed when a crack was discovered in the Interstate 40 bridge connecting Tennessee and Arkansas, the U.S. Coast Guard said. The Arkansas Department of Transportation, meanwhile, said a video taken by an...
Shelby County, TNdailymemphian.com

Local nonprofits educate renters on rights in Shelby County

Renters’ rights is an issue that’s again risen to the surface since the COVID-19 pandemic. Omer Yusuf covers Bartlett and North Memphis neighborhoods for The Daily Memphian. He also analyzes COVID-19 data each week. Omer is a former Jackson Sun reporter and University of Memphis graduate.
Memphis, TNKYTV

Inspector who failed to catch I-40 bridge crack in Memphis fired

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An inspector who failed to discover a crack in the Interstate 40 bridge linking Arkansas and Tennessee that prompted the span’s closure has been fired, Arkansas transportation officials said Monday. Arkansas Department of Transportation Director Lorie Tudor said the inspector was fired after drone video...
Memphis, TNbizjournals

People on the Move

Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer for Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare at Youth Villages (Memphis, TN) Youth Villages announced the addition of three new members to its national board of directors including Monica Wharton. Wharton is the executive vice president and chief administrative officer for Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare in Memphis, a comprehensive healthcare system with more than 13,000 employees and 2,500 providers serving communities across the Mid-South. Wharton oversees human resources, information technology, corporate risk, compliance and legal services. She is a member of the 10-person System Leadership Team that guides strategic direction for the nonprofit. She previously served as senior vice president/chief legal officer between 2017 and May 2020. Wharton is a member of the Leadership Memphis class of 2014 and serves as board chair for the American Heart Association, as well as on the boards of the Women’s Foundation of Greater Memphis, the University of Memphis Memphis Foundation, the Community Foundation of Memphis, and Facing History and Ourselves.
Shelby County, TNwmcactionnews5.com

Shelby County to waive expungement fee beginning in July

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Criminal Court clerk’s office will begin waiving its expungement fee July 1. Currently, a $100 fee is required. A new Tennessee bill authorizes, instead of requires, clerks to charge the fee. The expungement law authorizes persons to petition for expunction for two different types of specified felonies.