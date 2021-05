NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks have started the day lower on Wall Street as the market comes off its worst weekly decline since February. Losses for several Big Tech companies helped pull the Nasdaq down. But AT&T and Discovery rose sharply after the companies said they would combine their media businesses. Steelmakers were higher after the U.S. and Europe agreed to temporarily suspend tariffs on steel that had been imposed over a trade dispute. European markets were mostly lower and Asian markets ended mixed.