If you really want to put your music career in a position to reach new heights, then the only way forward is with the aid of a Music Award. The most prestigious ones are given by industry insiders who are generally hired by record labels to promote a single and generally hold sway over the decision-makers within that label. Of course, this does not mean that they will hand out actual trophies. But they do recognize the number of votes that an album receives in various categories which helps propel it to the top.