ALBANY — Gov. Cuomo will make more than $5 million for his controversial pandemic-themed book on leadership during the COVID crisis. The embattled governor was paid $3.1 million as part of his book deal in 2020 and donated $500,000 of his earnings to the United Way and vaccination efforts, his office said. He paid $1.5 million in taxes and incurred $117,000 in expenses, according to federal tax filings made public Monday.