Do what you do best and partner for the rest! This fits well with how Telcos are approaching the digitalization wave. Telecom leaders are aware of what value partners can bring in, as CSPs look to expand their value chain and revenue streams by exploring cross-industry business opportunities. In fact, the partnership strategy is not new to Telcos, but it indeed is becoming prominent with the evolving business models as 5G, IoT becomes mainstream. The partner ecosystem enables CSPs to accelerate innovation, increase agility and lower the operating cost by offsetting pressure from traditional services.