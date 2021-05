OUT - Felipe Hernandez (knee) QUESTIONABLE - Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (hamstring) The big news is that Tim Melia and Graham Zusi are no longer on the injury report. It doesn’t mean they are healthy enough to start, but theoretically they can play. Brooks Thompson was removed last week and remains off, so it’ll be interesting to see if he starts showing up with SKC II. Isi is still the big question mark.