newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Gove challenged over whether UK Government will allow indyref2 to take place

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 10 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S7lls_0a5qDFUV00
Michael Gove

A key ally of the Prime Minister has refused to say if the UK Government would support another vote on Scottish independence, if MSPs at Holyrood voted for a second referendum to take place.

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove was pressed on the issue by the SNP’s Pete Wishart, who insisted the recent Scottish elections had resulted in an “emphatic and decisive” victory for parties who supported independence.

However, Mr Gove told the SNP MP and former musician that the United Kingdom was like his former band, Celtic rockers Runrig – arguing that more could be achieved by working together than individually.

Will the UK Government facilitate the democratic will of the Scottish Parliament if that is what it decides?

The Conservative minister was being questioned jointly by MPs from the Scottish Affairs, Welsh Affairs, Northern Irish Affairs and the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee at Westminster.

Mr Wishart, chair of the Scottish Affairs Committee, was taking part in the meeting remotely, from a room where a number of gold discs were displayed prominently behind him.

Commenting on this, Mr Gove said: “As I look at your handsome room, I see behind you a series of gold discs. And those gold discs, I think, came about when you were in Runrig.”

While he said Runrig “as a group worked brilliantly”, he added that after they had broke up while individual members had “achieved amazing things”, none of them had secured a gold disc.

The Tory told Mr Wishart: “In the same way as a band that plays together with brilliant talents can achieve more than the individuals can, even when they are soloists, I think our UK is stronger together when we are operating, singing the same songs together, but also respecting our different talents.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VJuen_0a5qDFUV00
Parliamentary Palace of Varieties

His comments came after Mr Wishart had pressed him on the key issue of whether the UK Government would facilitate another independence referendum, if a majority of MSPs vote for this.

While Nicola Sturgeon’s SNP failed to win an outright majority in the recent Scottish Parliament elections, the party’s 64 MSPs, together with the eight Green MSPs who were elected, mean that a majority of members favour Scotland leaving the rest of the UK.

Mr Gove insisted that in the election “more people voted for parties that were pro the UK in the constituency ballots than those who were in favour of separation”.

He also argued some people would have voted for the SNP because of a “personal admiration” for the Scottish First Minister “rather than because they necessarily endorsed the case for independence”.

Speaking about the SNP leader, Mr Gove said: “She secured election against a backdrop where more people voted for unionist parties than had been anticipated or expected at the beginning of the campaign, and where the Scottish Conservatives recorded their strongest ever electoral performance since devolution was established.”

He also stressed Ms Sturgeon had “quite rightly said … that the first priority at the moment has to be working together across the UK in order to recover from the pandemic”.

Mr Wishart asked: “If a majority in the Scottish Parliament vote for an independence referendum to be held, will the UK Parliament respect that vote? And will it assist or facilitate that referendum?”

Mr Gove told him: “The First Minister said it is not her priority to do that and I think the impression I get is the newly-formed Scottish Government and SNP MSPs are all committed to the First Minister’s agenda of putting recovery front and centre, and don’t want any diversion or distraction from that by talking about other issues.”

He continued: “There are appropriate means whereby, if we need to look at constitutional arrangements we can do.

“But I don’t want to pre-empt any of the important work that needs to be done over the course of the coming months to focus on recovery.”

Mr Wishart, however, called for the UK Government to “just be clear about this”.

He asked again: “Will the UK Government facilitate the democratic will of the Scottish Parliament if that is what it decides?

“Can we just get a bit of clarity, what is the response of you and the UK Government to the democratic will of the Scottish Parliament when it comes to an independence referendum, just tell us.”

Mr Gove’s response to that was the UK would “put recovery first”.

newschain

newschain

23K+
Followers
68K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
Person
Michael Gove
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Uk#Democratic Unionist#The Uk Government#Cabinet Office#Snp#Celtic#The Scottish Parliament#Welsh Affairs#Northern Irish Affairs#Green Msps#Devolution#Unionist Parties#Mr Wishart#Msps Vote#United Kingdom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

SNP’s independence referendum bid now in the hands of lawyers, says Tory minister

The SNP’s plan to legislate for a referendum on Scottish independence will be a matter for “law officers” to decide on, a Conservative cabinet minister has claimed.Nicola Sturgeon has challenged Boris Johnson to explain whether he would block Scottish government legislation to stage indyref2 – claiming it would be “outrageous” for the issue to end up in court.Alister Jack, the secretary of state for Scotland, suggested on Wednesday that a referendum on independence remained part of “reserved” powers held by the UK government.However, the minister said it would be up to the Scotland’s top law officers to decide whether...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Can Boris Johnson avoid becoming the prime minister who lost Scotland?

The latest war of Scottish independence may lack the heroic drama of Bannockburn but it currently looks just as ominous for the English forces.The re-election of an SNP government and a majority in the Scottish parliament for pro-independence parties provides a new impetus behind the demand for a referendum. However, although Robert the Bruce took two days to wipe out the forces of Edward II, it will take years of attritional warfare to win this time round.In Scotland’s complex two-tier voting system – with constituency and "regional list" candidates – the SNP won 64 out of 130 seats, up...
Energy Industryenergyvoice.com

Campaigners bring legal challenge to UK Government on North Sea oil plans

Campaigners have brought a legal challenge to the UK Government for supporting plans they claim are “unlawful” for North Sea oil and gas production. The “Paid to Pollute” campaign, led by Greenpeace, Friends of the Earth Scotland and 350.org, claims the Oil and Gas Authority’s (OGA) new strategy “ignores” public funding for fossil fuels which would otherwise be “uneconomic” to produce.
PoliticsThe Guardian

UK government has to show why Scotland should stay in union, says Gove

Michael Gove has said Boris Johnson’s government has to show that Scotland would be better off remaining in the union, after he brushed aside questions about a legal challenge over a Scottish independence referendum. Gove refused to rule out going to court if Holyrood were to pass a referendum bill...
WorldTelegraph

Shut down Indyref2 talk until pandemic backlog is cleared, says Michael Gove

A second independence referendum should not be staged until the huge "public services backlog" created by the pandemic is cleared, Michael Gove has said, in a clear signal the UK Government will seek to delay another separation vote for years. The Cabinet Office Minister said Scotland and the UK's recovery...
Public HealthBBC

Hugging to soon be allowed again, Gove signals

There is still a "long way to go" before we can abandon wearing masks and stop social distancing, the head of the Oxford University vaccine group has said. Speaking on BBC's Andrew Marr Show, Prof Andrew Pollard said: "Here in the UK we've had remarkable success through the vaccine programme and that is getting closer to happening, but from a global perspective there's such a long way to go."
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Cummings accuses Boris Johnson’s government of a ‘joke’ borders policy

Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser has taken another public swipe at the government, this time accusing it of a “joke” borders policy. As questions mount over the action taken to prevent the spread of a new strain of coronavirus first identified in India, Dominic Cummings accused ministers of developing policy based on “nonsense”.Labour have accused the government of a “catastrophic misstep” and of failing to halt travel from India sooner to limit a new more virulent variant of the disease.Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said the UK had borders “about as secure as a sieve” as he accused ministers...
UEFAPosted by
Daily Mail

Michael Gove offers hope to Wembley hosting the Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea, as the UK Government minister admits 'there are delicate negotiations going on at the moment'

Cabinet minister Michael Gove has revealed that 'delicate negotiations' are currently taking place over moving the Champions League final after Turkey, the host for the fixture, was placed on the Government's 'red list'. Manchester City and Chelsea will face each other in the all-English showpiece on May 29, but the...
PoliticsFXStreet.com

Senior Irish source: Government concerned over hostile UK tone towards NI Protocol – RTE

“The government is concerned at the increasingly hostile tone of the UK government towards the Northern Ireland Protocol,” RTÉ News reports, citing a senior Irish source. The source has also described as "irresponsible" the suggestion, as briefed by the British government, that the EU would have to deliver a solution to the issues surrounding the backstop by July 12.
ImmigrationThe Guardian

Immigration letter sent to long-term British citizens causes alarm

A number of long-term British citizens have expressed alarm at receiving letters from the Home Office telling them they risk losing the right to work, benefits and free healthcare unless they apply for UK immigration status in the next six weeks. Campaigners said they were concerned that the “scattergun” mailshot,...