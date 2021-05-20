First The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Reactions Land Online
The last film in the proper The Conjuring series of movies was 2016's The Conjuring 2, with Ed and Lorraine Warren's adventures into the paranormal officially continuing with the return of stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga in The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. Originally set to hit theaters last year, only to be delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, the film is finally set to be unleashed on audiences on June 4th, as it will be landing not only in theaters but also on HBO Max. Ahead of the film's official release, early reactions have begun to make their way online.comicbook.com