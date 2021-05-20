newsbreak-logo
New downtown Minneapolis park blends mill ruins, Indigenous culture

By Susan Du
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA new downtown Minneapolis park that aims to draw more visitors to the historic Mississippi riverfront is now open. Water Works, a $24 million, three-acre project, sits within Mill Ruins Park and overlooks the Stone Arch Bridge. It features an 1,800-square-foot patio with gas firepits, terraced steps with a winding ramp for accessible public gatherings, a mezzanine lawn for performances, a playground and a combined bike and pedestrian street, called a woonerf, connecting downtown Minneapolis to West River Parkway.

