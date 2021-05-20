New downtown Minneapolis park blends mill ruins, Indigenous culture
A new downtown Minneapolis park that aims to draw more visitors to the historic Mississippi riverfront is now open. Water Works, a $24 million, three-acre project, sits within Mill Ruins Park and overlooks the Stone Arch Bridge. It features an 1,800-square-foot patio with gas firepits, terraced steps with a winding ramp for accessible public gatherings, a mezzanine lawn for performances, a playground and a combined bike and pedestrian street, called a woonerf, connecting downtown Minneapolis to West River Parkway.www.startribune.com