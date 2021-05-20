newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

'Wheel of Time' Renewed for Season 2 at Amazon as Season 1 Wraps Production

By Joe Otterson
Register Citizen
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBased on the Robert Jordan novel series, “The Wheel of Time” was first ordered at Amazon back in 2018. Set in a world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.

www.registercitizen.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Weber
Person
Robert Jordan
Person
Billy Zane
Person
Rafe Judkins
Person
Brandon Sanderson
Person
Rosamund Pike
Person
Uta Briesewitz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wheel Of Time#Show Time#Sony Tv#Sony Pictures Tv#Sony Television#Sony Pictures Television#Fxx#Red Eagle Entertainment#Radar Pictures#Variety S Newsletter#Amazon Studios Commitment#Winter Dragon#Best Selling Novels#Fantasy Novels#Producers#Executive Producer#Diverse Characters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
SONY
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Amazon
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime, Hulu And HBO Max This Weekend

It’s the weekend again, which means that another seven-day stretch of the daily grind is almost over, so naturally there’s going to be a lot of people out there looking forward to kicking back, relaxing, chilling out and firing up one of the many streaming services on offer to see if there’s anything worth whittling away a few hours on.
TV SeriesPosted by
SlashGear

Amazon original series Absentia won’t be getting a fourth season

If you’ve been eagerly awaiting details about the anticipated fourth season of Absentia, the show’s lead star has some bad news: it has decided that season three, which was released last year, will mark the series finale. The news was confirmed by series star and executive producer Stanac Katic on social media late last week.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Absentia: Season Four? Has the Amazon Prime Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Streaming on the Amazon subscription service, Absentia stars Stana Katic, Patrick Heusinger, Geoff Bell, Josette Simon, Matthew Le Nevez, Neil Jackson, Natasha Little, Paul Freeman, Patrick McAuley, and Christopher Colquhoun. The drama centers on the mysterious disappearance and return of FBI Special Agent Emily Byrne. While tracking a notorious Boston serial killer, Emily vanishes. Eventually, she is declared dead — presumed to be a victim of Conrad Harlow. Six years later, she’s discovered in a cabin in the woods, clinging to life. Emily returns home to find her husband remarried, and now she’s a suspect in a new string of murders. In season three, with Emily’s suspension from the FBI nearing its end, a criminal case hits close to home, sending her on a dangerous journey that threatens the lives of the family she is desperately trying to hold together.
TV SeriesPosted by
TechRadar

Netflix renews one of its biggest TV shows for another season

One of Netflix’s most popular original series, Lupin, has been renewed for a third season. The announcement came on Twitter alongside a trailer, with Netflix confirming “Part Deux” of the French crime drama will arrive on June 11, before returning again for “Part Trois” at a later date. Our guess is this will likely follow in 2022.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Bosch: Season Seven; Amazon Sets Final Season Premiere Date (Watch)

It’s nearly time to say goodbye to Bosch — the series, not the character. Amazon Prime Video has announced that the seventh and final season of the Bosch TV show will be released on Friday, June 25th. There are eight episodes. Though this show is ending, it’s been announced that...
TV SeriesSFGate

Amazon Scraps 'The Banker's Wife' Series Due to COVID-19 Production Hurdles

According to sources close to the internationally-set show, it proved too difficult to shoot due to COVID-19 production delays and budget limitations. “The Banker’s Wife” was nearing the final stages of pre-production when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020, and since then, has been stalled. However, there is hope among producers of setting the show up somewhere else down the road.
TV ShowsDeadline

‘Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune’ & ‘Supermarket Sweep’ Renewed For Season 2 By ABC

ABC has picked up second seasons of its hit freshman game shows Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and Supermarket Sweep. Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, hosted by Pat Sajak & Vanna White, ABC’s star-studded spin on the iconic game show, ranked as the No. 1 program in the Thursday 8 p.m. hour in Total Viewers during its nine-week run earlier this year. The show is executive produced by three-time Daytime Award winner and 17-time nominee Mike Richards. It’s produced by Sony Pictures Television, a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company. Wheel of Fortune is distributed by CBS Television Distribution.
TV Serieshazard-herald.com

Emily Blunt to Star in New Amazon Studios Western Drama ‘The English’

Emily Blunt is riding into the wild, wild west for a new drama series from Amazon Studios and the BBC. The English, written and directed by Golden Globe winner Hugo Blick, is set in the mid-American landscape in the year 1890. The story follows Blunt’s character, Cornelia Locke, an Englishwoman who arrives in the foreboding and dangerous terrain of the West on a path of revenge against the man she blames for her son’s death.
TV SeriesComing Soon!

Panic: Character Collages Released for Amazon’s New YA Drama Series

Amazon Prime Video has released new character collages and descriptions for Panic, a thrilling new one-hour YA drama series premiering on May 28. The show was written and created by Lauren Oliver, based on her New York Times best-selling novel of the same name. You can check out the character descriptions below along with the collages and official poster in the gallery!
TV SeriesComing Soon!

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 Finally Wraps Production

Netflix has announced that production on the upcoming fifth and final season of its global hit thriller crime drama Money Heist has officially been completed. The announcement comes with a brand new behind-the-scenes photo of the main cast, which you can check out below, featuring fan-favorite characters of Professor, Tokyo, Helsinki, Denver, Rio, Berlin, Stockholm, and Lisbon, who have all been featured since the first season. The Spanish-language series is scheduled to make its return later this year.
TV Seriesseattlepi.com

'The Resident' Renewed for Season 5 at Fox

The news was made as part of Fox’s upfront presentation for the 2021-2022 broadcast season. Season 5 of “The Resident” will bow in the fall, while Season 4 had aired at midseason. More from Variety. Morris Chestnut to Star in Fox Drama Series 'Our Kind of People'. Season 4 of...
TV Seriesleedaily.com

Is Goliath renewed for Season 4?

When we talk about any American legal drama, the first name that comes to mind is Goliath, presented by Amazon Studios, a very famous American drama running series in Amazon. The show was selected in a reliable series sequence of eight episodes on December 1, 2015. Amazon declared that the...
TV SeriesPopculture

Amazon Cancels Show Due to COVID-19

Amazon Studios pulled the plug on a show because of COVID-19 related issues before an episode was filmed. The Banker's Wife was set to be an eight-episode series based on the bestselling novel by Christina Alger. However, the project faced several hurdles in the past year, and it was ultimately decided that it would be too expensive to make under coronavirus protocols, sources told Deadline Wednesday.
TV SeriesDecider

‘Sanditon’ Renewed for Season 2 And Season 3 on PBS

Sanditon has finally been renewed for Season 2 and Season 3. Masterpiece on PBS announced the news today, answering the prayers of hardcore fans (including yours truly). The new seasons of Sanditon will be co-produced in the UK by BritBoxUK and it will be broadcast on ITV, where it will be known as a BritBox original. Americans will still be able to enjoy the future adventures of Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams) as a Masterpiece on PBS series.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Is For All Mankind renewed for Season 3?

For All Mankind is an excellent show for Droughtlander, brought to us by Ron D. Moore and Tall Ship Productions. Will there be a third season?. For All Mankind is a dream project for Moore. It’s a space race story with a “what if” twist. What if the Soviets got to the moon first? How could that have changed the space race? It’s a “what if” that Moore has fun exploring throughout the series, with the first step in putting the first women on the moon.
Businessprimetimer.com

Why is Amazon investing so much in IMDb TV original shows when it has Prime Video?

IMDb TV will offer free advertiser-based programming, but many think Amazon already has a free streaming service with Prime Video since it's included in the Amazon free two-day shipping subscription. "I think the best way to say it is, Amazon Studios is programming two services now," says IMDb TV co-head of programming Ryan Pirozzi. "A subscription service in Prime Video, and an ad-supported service in IMDb TV. And what that allows us to do is open up the aperture of people we reach. I like to talk about these two big groups of customers. We’re delighting Prime members who want more selection and are willing to watch ads to get it. And then we’re also delighting people that don’t want to be behind the paywall for one reason or another. I do think that these services should be complementary to one another. They will not feel the same." Fellow co-head of programming Lauren Anderson adds that just because IMDb TV is free doesn't mean they won't be going for premium shows. "So it’s funny, one of the things early on, when we were sort of going around and talking to creators and talking to the town about content, I actually spent time reminding people that shows like Mad Men and Atlanta and The Shield — all of those shows are shows that were launched inside of ad-supported networks and channels," she says. "So for us, being in an ad-supported environment does not at all change the ambition of what we’re trying to do. It doesn’t change the creativity of what we’re trying to do. It doesn’t change the talent we want to work with. So for us, no, I can say very, very directly, no. We embrace it. I come from network television. Those are some of the best shows that have been made. And those are the shows that audiences continue to love."