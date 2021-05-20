How 'Army of the Dead' VFX Team Created a Zombie-Infested Las Vegas

It took a trip backwards to the spirit of his 2004 zombie flick Dawn of the Dead for Zack Snyder to finally reclaim his groove, but that he has done with Netflix’s super Army of the Dead, which can probably best be described as The Walking Dead meets Ocean’s 11, with a touch of Escape From New York and The Dirty Dozen thrown in for good measure. What Snyder clearly is showing with this near-two-and-a-half-hour epic of the undead is that he is capable of once again having fun making this stuff, and by extension making sure we have a blast too. Maybe it was just getting away from the DC comic book canon over at Warner Bros that has unleashed his inner movie geek again, but I will take this Army over the likes of his too dark and uneven dips into the worlds of Batman, Superman, Watchmen and the newly bloated Justice League — and definitely over the misfire of Sucker Punch.