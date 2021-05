May 8—Washington's tight end position contains multitudes. Though there are seven scholarship Huskies technically identified as "tight ends," those players can be further fitted into one of three subcategories. The "Y" is a more traditional tight end — attached to the line of scrimmage, adept at run-blocking, a reliable target on third down and in the red zone. The "F," meanwhile, acts more as the modern hybrid tight end — an athletic, mismatch-creating weapon who can slide outside or in the slot and win in the vertical passing game. The H-back, on the other hand, is exactly that; he lines up primarily in the backfield and is used as a run-blocker as well as a check-down safety valve.