newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Julian Edelman talks Patriots quarterback competition between Cam Newton and Mac Jones

providencejournal.com
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a long time since a quarterback drafted in the first round has been in New England. The last time that happened in 1993, there was no doubt that Drew Bledsoe would be starting for the Patriots immediately after being drafted first overall. This year, it remains to be...

www.providencejournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Mac Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Quarterback#The Michael Irvin Podcast#The Nfl Network#Nfl Network#Patriots Qb#Patriots Practices#Gillette Stadium#Tampa#Buddy#Otas#Corners#New England#Boston
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
News Break
NFL
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

New England Patriots: Cam Newton vs Mac Jones a most intriguing battle

New England Patriots fans, for the first time in two decades the team will have a quarterback battle of intrigue, fascination and perhaps even some controversy. We are talking Cam Newton vs. Mac Jones. Unless Jimmy Garoppolo still somehow ends up back in Foxboro or third-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham forces...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

New England Patriots: Why Mac Jones won’t start this season

The New England Patriots selected Mac Jones with the 15th overall pick in the 2021 draft, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll see the playing field this season. Since 2008, only 3 of 39 quarterbacks drafted in the first round served a true redshirt year. Meaning, they didn’t start a game the season they were taken (Mahomes started the last game of 2017, as the Chiefs had already locked up a playoff spot, but he is counted anyway).
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFL Notes: Julian Edelman, D.K. Metcalf, Rams

Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski still thinks free agent WR Julian Edelman could un-retire after his body heals up. “Jules was an unbelievable player and he literally gives it his all for his teammates,” Gronkowski told ESPN’s Mike Greenberg in a radio interview. “I just wish the best for Julian to heal up. Obviously in his little press conference thing, he said he was going to go until the tires fall off and he sure has. So I’m hoping he heals up. I want the best for him. I’ve been in that situation before. I believe, if Julian truly heals up whatever’s hurting on him, and he fully heals and feels good, I think he’ll be back. I don’t know see why he wouldn’t be back, eventually in the future. Maybe a year or two away. Let me tell you: He’s just a competitor. So I say if he heals up 100 percent and feels good, I think he’ll be back in the NFL.”
NFLNBC Sports

Edelman tweets definitive response to Brady reunion rumors

Tom Brady motivated his former New England Patriots teammate to do a little damage control this weekend. It all started when Julian Edelman joined NFL Network's virtual Draft-A-Thon on Thursday night and Brady made a (not so?) innocent joke about the wide receiver coming out retirement to join him on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFLNew York Post

Julian Edelman tries to put an end to Tom Brady reunion rumors

Newly retired Julian Edelman is setting the record straight amid speculation of a reunion with former Patriots teammate Tom Brady in Tampa Bay. “Ain’t going anywhere bubs,” Edelman tweeted at Pat McAfee after the host argued on his show that Edelman should reunite with Brady and join the Buccaneers. Further...
NFL985thesportshub.com

Mac Jones’ Path to the Patriots // Fred HANGS UP on Jeff Howe – 5/10 (Hour 2)

(00:00) Fred’s doesn’t enjoy the breakfast bar Nick bought for him. Rich’s sister is building a house close to a zoo in florida. Also, Rich’s run-ins with wildlife. (11:26) Jeff Howe from theAthletic.com joins Toucher & Rich to share his recent deep dive of newly drafted quarterback Mac Jones and how he paved the path from Alabama to the Patriots…. Which leads to Fred hanging up on him.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Has Telling Comment On Julian Edelman’s Future

Julian Edelman may have announced his retirement last month, but not a lot of people are buying that he’s really done. Especially not his former Patriots teammate Rob Gronkowski. In a recent interview with ESPN Radio, the Buccaneers tight end said Edelman probably just needs a year or two away...
NFLchatsports.com

Julian Edelman Quiets Bucs Buzz After Tom Brady Remarks: 'Ain't Going Any Where'

Unlike former teammate Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman isn't planning on coming out of retirement to join Tom Brady on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On his radio show, Pat McAfee discussed comments Brady made about how "we know Julian didn’t retire" and that Edelman was "just too scared" to speak with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick about his intentions. Edelman responded to a clip of the segment to say he's committed to his retirement:
NFLthespun.com

Look: Julian Edelman Has Blunt Response To Bucs Speculation

Last month, longtime New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman officially announced his plans to hang up his cleats and retire from the game of football. While Edelman made it pretty clear he would never play again, Tom Brady stirred the pot with a comment earlier this week. “We know Julian didn’t retire,” Brady said this weekend. “Let’s be honest. He’s just too scared to tell Bill (Belichick) he wants to come to Tampa.”