BBC issues apology to royal family over Princess Diana interview with Martin Bashir

CAPTION: Princess Diana interview with Martin Bashir on Panorama CREDIT: copyright unknown

The BBC have issued an apology to the royal family over the circumstances in which Martin Bashir secured the interview with Princess Diana in 1995 for Panorama.

It comes after a report into the interview, published today, concluded that Bashir acted inappropriately and in serious breach of BBC guidelines.

Former director-general Lord Tony Hall has said he accepts the 1996 BBC inquiry into how Panorama secured its interview with Diana, Princess of Wales "fell well short of what was required" and he was "wrong to give Martin Bashir the benefit of the doubt".

After the report was published, the BBC is believed to have written to the royal family to apologise, according to PA news agency.

The BBC has reportedly apologised to the royal family over the circumstances in which it obtained the interview (Image: Press Association)

The BBC has also confirmed that they are returning the BAFTA received in 1996 for the interview.

The corporation said in a statement: "The 1995 Panorama interview received a number of awards at the time.

“We do not believe it is acceptable to retain these awards because of how the interview was obtained.”

The BBC is reported to have sent personal apologies to the Prince of Wales, the dukes of Cambridge and Sussex, and Diana’s brother Earl Spencer.

TV watchdog Ofcom has said previously it will not launch its own investigation into the BBC Panorama controversy, but will follow the independent inquiry "closely".

Martin Bashir secured the interview with Princess Diana in 1995 for Panorama (Image: (C) Panorama: Princess Diana Interview / BBC)

Diana’s son Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, welcomed the launch of the investigation late last year, saying it "should help establish the truth behind the actions" that led to the programme.

His brother Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, reportedly also supported the inquiry.

The BBC previously delayed the broadcast of a Panorama investigation into the interview.

The programme was expected to air on BBC One on Monday but was postponed due to a "significant duty of care issue", according to the broadcaster.

It will now air tonight, following the publication of Lord Dyson’s report.

Bashir, who was the BBC News religion editor, left the corporation last week on health grounds.

Lord Dyson said: "The report demonstrates, I believe, that this has been the thorough and fair investigation I set out to do. All key individuals gave comprehensive testimony and I am grateful for their cooperation. It enabled my investigation to establish facts based on evidence and for me to draw the detailed conclusions that have been set out today."

The BBC have given back the awards it received for the interview

BBC Director-General, Tim Davie said: "I would like to thank Lord Dyson. His report into the circumstances around the 1995 interview is both thorough and comprehensive. The BBC accepts Lord Dyson’s findings in full.

"Although the report states that Diana, Princess of Wales, was keen on the idea of an interview with the BBC, it is clear that the process for securing the interview fell far short of what audiences have a right to expect. We are very sorry for this. Lord Dyson has identified clear failings.

"While today’s BBC has significantly better processes and procedures, those that existed at the time should have prevented the interview being secured in this way. The BBC should have made greater effort to get to the bottom of what happened at the time and been more transparent about what it knew.

"While the BBC cannot turn back the clock after a quarter of a century, we can make a full and unconditional apology. The BBC offers that today."

Earl Spencer says that he was duped into helping Bashir obtain the interview (Image: PA)

Bashir said in a statement following the publication of the report: "This is the second time that I have willingly fully co-operated with an investigation into events more than 25 years ago. I apologised then, and I do so again now, over the fact that I asked for bank statements to be mocked up.

"It was a stupid thing to do and was an action I deeply regret. But I absolutely stand-by the evidence I gave a quarter of a century ago, and again more recently.I also reiterate that the bank statements had no bearing whatsoever on the personal choice by Princess Diana to take part in the interview.

"Evidence handed to the inquiry in her own handwriting (and published alongside the Report today)unequivocally confirms this, and other compelling evidence presented to Lord Dyson reinforces it. In fact, despite his other findings, Lord Dyson himself in any event accepts that the Princess would probably have agreed to be interviewed without what he describes as my ‘intervention’.

"It is saddening that this single issue has been allowed to overshadow the Princess’ brave decision to tell her story, to courageously talk through the difficulties she faced, and, to help address the silence and stigma that surrounded mental health issues all those years ago.

"She led the way in addressing so many of these issues and that’s why I will always remain immensely proud of that interview.”