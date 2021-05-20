newsbreak-logo
Princess Diana's brother Earl Spencer 'draws line' between her death and Panorama interview

By Charlotte Tutton
Daily Mirror
 11 hours ago

The brother of the late Diana, Princess of Wales has spoken about her infamous BBC Panorama talk with Martin Bashir, following an inquiry into the interview.

Earl Spencer said his late sister lost trust in "key people" following the interview, and he went on to suggest this lack of trust left her with "no real protection".

He has also said there was an "irony" in him meeting with Bashir two years prior to the day his sister died in a car crash in Paris in 1997, with him "drawing a line" between this event and her controversial sit-down with the journalist.

Bashir has been found to have deceived his way to his interview with Diana, which first aired in 1995, following an investigation by Lord Dyson.

The probe was launched after the methods used by Bashir and the BBC to secure the sit-down chat were questioned.

The investigation came after Spencer alleged Bashir showed him fake financial documents relating to his sister’s former private secretary Patrick Jephson, and another former royal household member, and told outlandish and untrue stories about the royal family to gain access to the princess.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sJK9I_0a5qBNTt00
Earl Spencer, the brother of the late Princess Diana, claimed the infamous BBC Panorama interview with Martin Bashir led to her losing trust in 'key people' (Image: PA)

Now, speaking to BBC's Panorama about the inquiry over 25 years on, Spencer has shared his thoughts in scenes to air on Thursday evening.

In a clip released before the episode, he says: "Well the irony is that I met Martin Bashir on the 31st august 1995, because exactly two years later she died.

"And I do draw a line between the two events. It is quite clear from the introduction that I sat in on the 19th September 1995, everyone was going to be made untrustworthy, and I think Diana did lose trust in really key people.

"This is a young girl in her mid-30s, who has lived this extraordinarily turbulent and difficult time in the public eye.

"She didn't know who to trust and in the end, when she died two years later, she was without any form of real protection."

A report into the interview published today concluded that Bashir acted inappropriately and in serious breach of BBC guidelines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IaSFR_0a5qBNTt00
The brother of the late Diana Princess of Wales has spoken about her infamous BBC Panorama interview with Martin Bashir (Image: PA)

It read: "I have also concluded that, without justification, the BBC covered up in its press logs such facts as it had been able to establish about how Mr Bashir secured the interview and failed to mention the issue at all on any news programme and thereby fell short of the high standards of integrity and transparency which are its hallmark."

Bashir was found to have commissioned fake bank statements and used "deceitful behaviour" in a "serious breach" of the BBC’s producer guidelines.

Bashir has responded to Lord Dyson's report which investigated the circumstances in how the journalist secured his Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales in 1995.

He said in a statement: "This is the second time that I have willingly fully co-operated with an investigation into events more than 25 years ago. I apologised then, and I do so again now, over the fact that I asked for bank statements to be mocked up. It was a stupid thing to do and was an action I deeply regret. But I absolutely stand by the evidence I gave a quarter of a century ago, and again more recently.

"I also reiterate that the bank statements had no bearing whatsoever on the personal choice by Princess Diana to take part in the interview. Evidence handed to the inquiry in her own handwriting (and published alongside the report today) unequivocally confirms this, and other compelling evidence presented to Lord Dyson reinforces it.

"In fact, despite his other findings, Lord Dyson himself in any event accepts that the princess would probably have agreed to be interviewed without what he describes as my 'intervention'.

"It is saddening that this single issue has been allowed to overshadow the princess' brave decision to tell her story, to courageously talk through the difficulties she faced, and, to help address the silence and stigma that surrounded mental health issues all those years ago. She led the way in addressing so many of these issues and that's why I will always remain immensely proud of that interview."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wqMTU_0a5qBNTt00
The Princess of Wales talking to Panorama presenter Martin Bashir in 1995 (Image: Press Association)

BBC Director-General, Tim Davie said: "I would like to thank Lord Dyson. His report into the circumstances around the 1995 interview is both thorough and comprehensive. The BBC accepts Lord Dyson’s findings in full.

"Although the report states that Diana, Princess of Wales, was keen on the idea of an interview with the BBC, it is clear that the process for securing the interview fell far short of what audiences have a right to expect. We are very sorry for this. Lord Dyson has identified clear failings.

"While today’s BBC has significantly better processes and procedures, those that existed at the time should have prevented the interview being secured in this way. The BBC should have made greater effort to get to the bottom of what happened at the time and been more transparent about what it knew.

"While the BBC cannot turn back the clock after a quarter of a century, we can make a full and unconditional apology. The BBC offers that today."

BBC Chairman, Richard Sharp added: "The BBC Board welcomes the publication of Lord Dyson’s report which it unreservedly accepts. There were unacceptable failures. We take no comfort from the fact that these are historic. The BBC must uphold the highest possible standards. I want to thank Lord Dyson for the thoroughness and diligence of his work."

BBC Panorama Princess Diana, Martin Bashir and the BBC is on BBC One tonight at 7pm.

