Dan Walker mocks Piers Morgan with BBC Breakfast viewing figures after 'dullards' dig

By James Brinsford
Daily Mirror
 10 hours ago

Dan Walker had the perfect riposte to Piers Morgan's jibes about BBC Breakfast, as they continued their war of words on social media.

The 44-year-old TV presenter was among the team that former Good Morning Britain host Piers had branded "dullards" in a withering tweet.

Now Dan has responded by sharing the rise in viewing figures for Auntie Beeb since Piers decided to quit their ITV rivals.

The BBC show's editor, Richard Frediani, had tweeted that the programme had a “huge audience interest” during Wednesday’s episode with a 50 per cent share at 7am.

He added that this represented a “big increase in volume” from 12 months ago.

There has always been a rivalry between the presenters in the TV world (Image: Daily Mirror)

Dan then shared this tweet, telling his 710,000 followers that it was “lovely” to have them as viewers.

While many responded to Dan stating that this is "only because Piers has gone" but it has been a big turnaround in the past couple months, after Piers led GMB to a higher share of the audience just before he quit.

He had alluded to this in a tweet in which he blasted the BBC team.

Richard had tweeted: “Wow. Huge numbers for #BBCBreakfast on Friday with an average share of 46.2 per cent and the largest audience so far in 2021.

“Key interviews, major stories, sport, weather and entertainment make it by far the #MostWatched morning show. Thank you.”

Piers Morgan had labelled BBC Breakfast a bunch of "dullards"

Piers then shared the post, writing: “I hear @GMB’s share was 18 per cent yesterday.

“For perspective, on my last day, @GMB it’s share was 35 per cent and the BBC’s was 33 per cent.

“It’s been a long two months. Kills me to see these dullards crowing again.”

Piers had left the ITV breakfast news show amid controversy after he hit out at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry over their interview with Oprah Winfrey.

He slated the claims made by the Duchess of Sussex in the bombshell chat and alleged a lot of what she had said was untrue, including that she had suffered mental health issues while being a member of the Royal Family.

The comments that Piers made about Meghan led to 57,000 complaints to Ofcom.

Do you have a story to sell? Get in touch with us at webcelebs@trinitymirror.com or call us direct 0207 29 33033.

