The Best Spring Produce

When I review the food journals of my clients, one of the things I see the most is a missed opportunity to start your day with a powerful, nutrient-dense breakfast. It’s OK if you practice Intermittent Fasting and don’t want to eat right when you wake up. I don’t. But you should break your fast within a few hours after rising with a protein, fiber and healthy fat. I see a lot of coffee with powdered creamers and sugar and bowls of heavily processed cereals on my client’s food journals. I gently share some amazing healthier ways to break one’s fast and how you can power your day with a PFF (protein, fiber, fat) meal.