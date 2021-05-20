newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

The Best Spring Produce

By Sinclair Broadcast Group
KATU.com
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to spring produce, Josh Alsberg says we can take it easy -- because we're at peak season for easy spring cooking! The produce expert joined us to share his tried and true tips for what to buy and how to prepare spring’s best produce. For more great...

katu.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pesticides#Thyme#Olive Oil#Spring Onions#Green Vegetables#Unique Varieties#Summer Heat#Vegetable Oil#Instagram#Handsome Pizza#Fresh Herbs#Organic Flowers#Soft Herbs#Grill Asparagus#Tender Vegetables#Rhubarb#Peak Season#Chopped Strawberries#Garlic Scapes#Sugar Snap Peas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Facebook
Country
Greece
Related
Agriculturebeaconjournal.com

Plant Lovers' Almanac: Lettuce provides early season success

People will often ask me, “What is an easy vegetable to grow?” All vegetables require time and care to grow. But one vegetable that will thrive this time of year is lettuce. Lettuce can come in many variations of colors, textures and shapes. Some fun facts about lettuce:. • China...
Chicago, ILChicago Tribune

Best practices for watering Chicago-area gardens this spring — especially newly planted trees and shrubs

“I installed a new garden last year and would like some advice on best practices for watering this spring.”. Soil conditions in many gardens are running on the dry side this spring, so giving your new plantings more focused attention in the coming weeks is a good idea. The recent warm and windy weather, for example, did speed up the drying out of gardens.
RecipesQuad-Cities Times

Recipe of the Day: Spring Pea Potstickers With Morel Mushrooms

If you're someone who looks forwards to Saturday mornings at the farmers market, then chances are you also appreciate a dish that can bring all of that beautifully bright produce to life. Spring brings a bounty of fruits and vegetables, like ramps, fiddlehead ferns and stinging nettles. But some of the most sought after are spring peas and morel mushrooms. This recipe for potstickers puts both ingredients to use.
Food & DrinksFairfax Times

Power breakfast

When I review the food journals of my clients, one of the things I see the most is a missed opportunity to start your day with a powerful, nutrient-dense breakfast. It’s OK if you practice Intermittent Fasting and don’t want to eat right when you wake up. I don’t. But you should break your fast within a few hours after rising with a protein, fiber and healthy fat. I see a lot of coffee with powdered creamers and sugar and bowls of heavily processed cereals on my client’s food journals. I gently share some amazing healthier ways to break one’s fast and how you can power your day with a PFF (protein, fiber, fat) meal.
Agriculturenorthfortmyersneighbor.com

Watermelon celebrated at 31 Produce

31 Produce celebrated its inaugural Watermelon Day Saturday, a homage to the start of the watermelon season in Southwest Florida and the colorful fruits, seed and seedless. Attendees could even vote which one they liked best. Paige Greenwell, manager at 31 Produce, said it was to celebrate local businesses and...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Well+Good

5 Nutrient-Rich Summer Soups for Good Digestion

Soup is an excellent choice for dinner any time of year. Yes, even in the heat of summer. In fact, for better digestion, soups should be your go-to meals, say registered dietitians. Ashley Koff, RD, previously told Well+Good that soups are the perfect meal for nights when you’re eating dinner...
RecipesPosted by
The Moose 95.1 FM

Recipe of the Day: Homemade Vegetable Broth with Fresh Herbs

The type of broth used in a soup can make or break a vegan recipe because sometimes soups that appear to be vegan or veg-friendly can actually be made with chicken stock or beef stock - an irritating scenario for a plant-based eater. Also, store-bought vegetable broths are usually filled with sodium and other unhealthy additives that are highly unnecessary and detrimental to health. So for today's Recipe of the Day, you control the ingredients: Here's how to make a vegetable broth from scratch.
RecipesTrendHunter.com

Versatile Dairy Free Dips

These new Squeaky Bean vegan dips are being launched by the Winterbotham Darby owned brand in Co-op stores in the UK to provide consumers with an easy way to enhance some of their favorite recipes. The dips come in the form of the Spicy Firecracker, Supercharged Garlic and Smooth Avocado,...
Big Rapids, MIbigrapidsnews.com

Fish, flowers and fresh produce

Overcast skies and cooler temperatures did not keep visitors from checking out the Big Rapids Famers' Market on opening day Friday. Vendors lined the parking lot outside of city hall with fresh produce, fish, plants homemade foods and jellies, and handmade crafts available for purchase. The Farmers Market will be...
Jersey City, NJPosted by
Hudson Reporter

Shop produce in the open air

Hoboken and Jersey City farmers markets are open, and more are on the way as residents embrace warmer weather and search for fresh produce and delicious baked goods. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, outdoor farmers markets provide a lower risk shopping option for shoppers and the community-at-large during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gardeningthebeet.com

The Best Hydroponic Indoor Gardening Systems to Grow Produce at Home

If you love to eat fresh produce all year round or want to give the woman in your life a one-of-a-kind Mother's Day gift, an indoor hydroponic planter is a special addition to anyone's home and helps to make a healthy lifestyle more accessible. Hydroponic gardens are indoor self-watering, self-fertilizing structures with LED lighting intact, so you can grow just about anything from fresh herbs to vegetables to fruit in your living room, kitchen, bedroom, anywhere.
RecipesThrillist

Weekend Project: How to Perfect Ramen Eggs at Home

The soy sauce-infused boiled eggs with a creamy yolk just require patience and a bit of know-how. There is so much to love about a classic bowl of ramen: springy noodles, silky broths, fat cuts of chashu. Ramens can be customized with different soup bases—shoyu, miso, and tonkotsu to name a few—and upgraded with streaks of cutting pickled ginger or bamboo shoots. But something that seems to remain consistent in every bowl of ramen is the ubiquitous ramen egg. That boiled egg with a jammy center infused with the subtle flavors of mirin and soy sauce just seems to tie the whole bowl together.
Food & Drinksmarthastewart.com

How to Buy, Store, and Prep All Kinds of Salad Greens

Whether salad is your go-to side dish for pasta or your favorite lunch, if you're bringing greens home from the farmers' market or grocery store, you want to keep them as fresh and vibrant as possible. Knowing how to pick and prep a big head of lettuce is essential, but sometimes you want a different texture or flavor for salad, so learning how to properly handle delicate greens and bold chicories is valuable, too.
RecipesItem

A summer treat: Very Berry and Creamy Coconut Ice Cream

Sometimes food can be presented so beautifully, it’s hard to take that first bite. However, once you dig your spoon into the bowl, there is no going back. Imagine a bite that is chilled, sweet and creamy all at the same time. It’s luscious, fruity and absolutely divine. It’s a summertime ice cream recipe you’ll cherish and make again and again throughout the season.
RecipesPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Recipes: A Truly Memorable Summer Menu

(Family Features) Summer days are often spent with family and friends, soaking in the sun’s rays and enjoying outdoor living with warm-weather activities. Complement this year’s summertime excitement with food that matches your enthusiasm for the season. Your menu can start with a fruity dip and a salad before diving...