Admit it, you were one of those people who had given up on this doubleheader before it even began. The Cubs were scheduled to face Clayton Kershaw and Trevor Bauer, who had both been excellent in the young 2021 season, and facing them were Kyle Hendricks (who’d been just east of horrific this year) and Keegan Thompson, and many of you had probably never even heard of Thompson before Sunday, when he made his major-league debut.