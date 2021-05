Vehicles parked at three area trailheads – Cherry Creek, the M, and Peet’s Hill – were burgled by two “Hispanic-looking males” on May 9. The first report was at 1 p.m. at Peet’s Hill, when women returning from a hike realized their door lock had been drilled out and their credit cards were gone. Within 45 minutes, the owner of the cards was notified that $1,453.99 had just been charged on a card at Target.