Dennis Barth can be forgiven for being a little sick and tired of numbers. After all, tax season has been extended this year, making the CPA even busier than usual. The baseball field has always been a place to escape for the highly respected coach at Gloucester Catholic, however, and the way the Rams have been playing lately is a nice stress-reliever. The No. 8 team in the NJ.com Top 20 extended its winning streak to 12 by defeating host Kingsway, 5-2, on Saturday for the 500th victory of Barth’s storied career.