IMF continuing Chad debt restructure talks after Deby death

By MARCO LONGARI
AFP
AFP
 9 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B7nOY_0a5qAsIR00
The death of Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno threw the country into political turmoil and complicated talks on debt relief /AFP

The IMF is continuing meetings to restructure Chad's debt, the fund spokesman said Thursday, despite the country being run by a military junta after the death of President Idriss Deby Itno in battle.

"I can tell you the creditor committee had a technical meeting earlier this week, and a follow-up meeting is planned for next week," Gerry Rice told reporters at the IMF headquarters in Washington.

Chad in January became the first country to request debt restructuring under a new mechanism established last year by the G20 as it dealt with a heavy debt burden exacerbated by the downturn caused by Covid-19, which sunk prices of its main export oil.

The country is among several in Africa dealing with high debt loads, and Ethiopia and Zambia have made similar debt relief requests.

In late January, the Washington-based crisis lender announced a four-year interim agreement under its Extended Credit Facility and Extended Fund Facility, both viewed as necessary steps in restructuring Chad's debt.

However, the IMF executive board has not approved the programs. According to fund data, Chad's external debt stood at 25.6 percent of GDP as of the end of 2019.

"Chad urgently needs a debt relief to help recover from this crisis, and success with (Chad's) common framework request will also help more countries step forward if they need debt restructuring," Rice said.

G20 and Paris Club creditors -- including China, France, India and Saudi Arabia -- had supported a request from Chad for debt restructuring following a mid-April meeting.

But days later, Deby was killed in fighting with rebels, plunging Chad into political turmoil amid claims from the opposition that the junta's takeover amounted to an "institutional coup."

Rice did not comment on the political situation in his press conference.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Country
Ethiopia
Worldharrisondaily.com

France holds global talks to offer debt relief for Sudan

PARIS (AP) — French and African leaders and international organizations were holding a conference Monday in Paris to negotiate debt relief and raise global support for Sudan’s transitional …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue...
Worldhornobserver.com

Sudan's Prime Minister to attend Paris debt relief conference

Khartoum, Sudan (Horn Observer) Sudan's Prime minister Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, accompanied by senior government officials to participate Paris conference on supporting democratic transition, SUNA reported. The country seeks relief from its close to $50 billion debt owed to the IMF as reported by the Reuters. The country is emerging from...
WorldVoice of America

France Pledges $1.5 Billion to Sudan to Pay Off IMF Loan

France announced Monday that it will grant Sudan a $1.5 billion loan to help the north African country pay off its debt to the International Monetary Fund. Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire made the announcement in Paris at the start of an international summit hosted by President Emmanuel Macron. The loan aimed at helping Sudan erase its total external debt of $50 billion and attract foreign investment to rebuild its economy.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Macron says agreement in place to cancel Sudan's $5 billion IMF debt

Countries attending a conference, including the United States and Britain, have agreed to clear Sudan's arrears to the International Monetary Fund, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday, adding that he expected the International Monetary Fund to confirm this in June. Macron said he was in favour of a full...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Saudi Arabia pushes for sweeping Sudan debt restructuring

DUBAI, May 16 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia will press Sudan’s creditors to reach a broad agreement to reduce the African country’s $50 billion-plus debt pile, said a Saudi official who will be directly involved in the debt-restructuring talks. Sudan’s transitional government, led by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, is battling a...
Europekitco.com

Argentina's Fernandez talks up quick IMF deal as Europe tour closes

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) -Argentine President Alberto Fernández said on Friday he wanted to reach a deal with the International Monetary Fund as quickly as possible after a meeting with IMF head Kristalina Georgieva, although he warned it must not hurt the country's people. Fernandez, who met with Georgieva in Rome,...
Economyajot.com

Thai Air creditors delay vote on debt restructuring plan

Thai Airways International Pcl delayed a vote on its restructuring plan by a week after some creditors pushed for changes and sought time to study some last-minute tweaks unveiled by the administrator. The creditors will now meet again on May 19 after 20 of them proposed postponing the vote, Thai...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

IMF approves financing plan of debt relief to Sudan

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) executive board approved on Monday a financing plan to help mobilize resources needed for the fund to cover its share of debt relief to Sudan. The financing plan relies on a broad effort of IMF member countries, including cash grants and contributions derived from the...
Worldkitco.com

IMF reports 'notable progress' in Zambia loan talks

JOHANNESBURG, May 10 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Monday there had been "notable progress" in talks with Zambia on key policy measures to address macroeconomic imbalances, as part of negotiations over a potential loan for the debt-laden copper producer. "Building on the earlier discussions in February-March, there...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Sudan takes step towards debt relief with IMF review

The International Monetary Fund said on Friday it had reached a staff-level agreement with Sudan on completion of the second and final review under its staff-monitored programme, in a step towards debt relief. A strong performance under the year-long IMF economic reform programme is a requirement for Sudan to reach...
EconomyPosted by
The Hill

China's debt-trap diplomacy

American statesman John Adams, who served as president from 1797 to 1801, famously said, “There are two ways to conquer and enslave a country: One is by the sword; the other is by debt.” China, choosing the second path, has embraced colonial-era practices and rapidly emerged as the world’s biggest official creditor.
Economydealernews.com

TARIFF TALKS CONTINUE

From a full page ad in the Wall Street Journal to headlines from ACEM (Association des Constructeurs Européens de Motocycles – The Motorcycle Industry in Europe), the Tariff troubles are getting headlines on both sides of the pond. Most recently ACEM and USMMA (United States Motorcycle Manufacturers Association) issued a joint statement calling on European authorities and the US Administration to solve their differences without unduly impacting motorcycles.
Middle EastPosted by
UPI News

French plan to aid Lebanon lost in internal disputes, new Mideast dynamics

BEIRUT, Lebanon, May 17 (UPI) -- France, which has been trying for nine months to help end Lebanon's political deadlock and rescue the country from its economic crisis, might have reached a bitter conclusion: Its stick-and-carrot approach seems unlikely to shift intransigent political leaders who are betting on regional changes for their own advantage.
Chinadallassun.com

China's approaching demographic crisis: report

Beijing [China], May 17 (ANI): Even after postponing the results of the once-in-a-decade census for a month, the Chinese government was unable to fully cover up the alarming demographic situation that the country is facing. According to the seventh nationwide census of 2020, China's population has grown by merely 5.38...
Politicskaftanpost.com

Buhari meets Chad’s interim president Mahamat Deby

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday, met with the President of Chad’s Transitional Military Council, General Mahamat Idriss Deby, behind closed doors. It was gathered that Derby is on a day official visit to Nigeria after visiting the Republic of Niger on May 11. Deby took over the mantle of leadership...
Economytv6tnt.com

Why Not The IMF?

One economist is questioning Government's refusal to go to the IMF, given the extenuating circumstance of the global COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Marlene Attzs of UWI is calling on government to redefine its national strategy, especially considering that we may soon find ourselves in a situation where our debt is one hundred percent of our GDP.