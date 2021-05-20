newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Maradona's medical team face manslaughter probe over star's death: source

By ALEJANDRO PAGNI
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 10 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g53kc_0a5qApeG00
Seven people under investigation for the November death of footballing legend Diego Maradona now face charges of premeditated murder, AFP has learned /AFP/File

Seven people have been placed under formal investigation for manslaughter in Argentina over the death last year of footballing legend Diego Maradona, AFP has learned from a judicial source.

The accused -- who include Maradona's neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov and psychologist Carlos Diaz -- potentially face between eight and 25 years in prison.

The new focus of the investigation is based on findings by a board of experts into Maradona's death from a heart attack last year at the age of 60, a source from the San Isidro Attorney General's Office, which is leading the investigation, said Wednesday.

That report concluded that the footballing icon received inadequate medical care and was left to his fate for a "prolonged, agonizing period" before his death, which came just weeks after he underwent brain surgery on a blood clot.

A separate source with knowledge of the case told AFP: "After so many injustices, the case has come full circle."

The accused are prohibited from leaving the country and will be questioned by investigating judges between May 31 and June 14. The judges will then decide whether charges should be brought.

The legal proceedings were prompted by a complaint filed by two of Maradona's five daughters against Luque, who they blamed for their father's deteriorating condition after the brain surgery.

Prosecutors believe Maradona's death was the result of malpractice or negligent actions by his doctors, which worsened his health condition and resulted in his death.

The prosecutors obtained a series of messages and audio that show that the medical team were aware that the former Boca Juniors, Barcelona and Napoli star was using alcohol, psychiatric medication and marijuana in the final months of his life.

Among the conclusions of the report, the medical board said that "the signs of life risk" shown by Maradona were ignored, and that his care in his final weeks was "plagued by deficiencies and irregularities".

The recriminations and accusations over Maradona's death are taking place alongside another case, over his disputed inheritance, involving his five children, his brothers and Matias Morla, his former lawyer.

Maradona is an idol to millions of Argentines after he inspired the South American country to only their second World Cup triumph in 1986.

AFP

AFP

18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leopoldo Luque
Person
Diego Maradona
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Manslaughter#Death Star#Under Investigation#Premeditated Murder#Afp File Seven#Boca Juniors#The Medical Board#Argentines#South American#Psychologist Carlos Diaz#Negligent Actions#Prison#Malpractice#Formal Investigation#Attorney General#Attack#Brain Surgery#Alcohol#Potentially Face
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Soccer
Place
Europe
Soccer
FC Barcelona
Country
Argentina
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerPosted by
WDBO

Argentine doctors find irregularities in Maradona's death

BUENOS AIRES — (AP) — A medical report on the death of Diego Maradona given to prosecutors Monday said the Argentine soccer legend agonized for more than 12 hours, did not receive adequate treatment and could still be alive if he had been properly hospitalized. The medical panel worked for...
FIFAwiltonbulletin.com

Unsettling New Details Emerge in Diego Maradona's Death

Last November, the world of soccer lost a legend when Diego Maradona died at the age of 60. Maradona had a larger-than-life public persona and a talent for stunning feats whenever he played the game. (This account of a single game he played in Toronto near the end of his career is well worth reading.) Maradona’s death left a void in the sport; he’s the kind of athlete who seemed ubiquitous, and it’s difficult to imagine the next World Cup without him there in some capacity.
SoccerCBS Sports

Diego Maradona's death was preventable with proper medical care, per report

The death of Argentine soccer icon Diego Maradona could have been prevented with proper care, according to a medical report on the former player's death submitted to prosecutors. Maradona died on November 25 of a heart attack following a brain operation that occurred earlier that month. Per the Associated Press,...
SoccerPosted by
AFP

Maradona was left to 'fate' ahead of death: expert panel

Argentine football icon Diego Maradona received inadequate medical care and was left to his fate for a "prolonged, agonizing period" before he died last year, an expert medical panel concluded Friday. In a 70-page document, the panel stated that Maradona, who succumbed to a heart attack on November 25 at the age of 60, "started to die at least 12 hours before" the moment he was found dead in his bed. Maradona died just weeks after undergoing brain surgery on a blood clot. A panel of 20 experts was convened by Argentina's public prosecutor to examine the cause of death and to determine if there had been any negligence.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Damning inquest into Diego Maradona's death discovers he was in 'agony' for at least 12 hours after doctors provided 'inadequate medical care' and failed to give Argentina football icon 'better chance of survival'

An inquest into the death of Diego Maradona has concluded that his medical team acted in an 'inappropriate, deficient and reckless manner.'. The Argentine football legend died at the age of 60 from heart failure on November 25 last year, prompting a period of mourning and angry finger pointing about who was to blame for his death in the South American nation.
Violent CrimesBBC

Ex-partner jailed for Burslem stab murder of new mother

A man who stabbed a new mother to death at her home has been jailed for life. Lewis Crofts, 30, from Dorset, pleaded guilty last month to murdering Kimberley Deakin, 29, on Leigh Street, Burslem, Stoke-on-Trent on 6 November. Staffordshire Police said he had fled the scene in her car,...
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily News

Australian man who recorded and mocked dying police officers handed a 10-month prison sentence

An Australian judge has sentenced 42-year-old Richard Pusey to 10 months in jail after he drove dangerously and then recorded and taunted the responding officers who were hit by a truck on the side of a freeway. In the sentencing, which took place in Victoria County Court on Wednesday, Judge Wraight said that Pusey’s actions were “heartless, cruel, and disgraceful,” according to CNN. Last ...
Violent Crimeschatsports.com

Felix Verdejo pleads not guilty to charges related to murder of pregnant girlfriend

[CW: The following story includes disturbing details of a murder currently under investigation]. On May 3 pro boxer Felix Verdejo, 27, was charged with kidnapping resulting in death, carjacking resulting in death and killing an unborn child. Authorities in Puerto Rico suspect that Verdejo murdered Keishla Rodriguez Ortiz, 27, after she revealed she was pregnant. It is believed that Verdejo and Rodriguez were involved in an extramarital affair.
Violent Crimesworldboxingnews.net

Body found, Felix Verdejo questioned over murder of pregnant woman

Former world champion Felix Verdejo met with police on Friday initially over the disappearance of a woman he has known for years. Since then, a body was found and subsequently launched a murder investigation. Authorities are still working out Verdejo’s involvement. Top Rank released a statement on the matter. “Top...