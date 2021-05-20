A Trio of Delicious Salad Dressings

I put Hosanna and Joshua in our single stroller, and I headed out the lane. We were going to the neighbors for a quilting. I’ll stop at the mailbox and grab the mail on my way, I told myself. Opening the mailbox, I was delighted to see a letter from a very dear friend and reader, Mrs. Weber from Cincinnati, Ohio.” Not wasting any moments, I tore open the envelope. Unfolding a paper that talked about God hiding in the cleft of the rock, I silently thanked the Lord. How did Mrs. Weber know I needed to be reminded of that, this very moment? Next, I scanned the letter. How my heart ached! Her beloved husband of 48 years passed. I can’t imagine what this dear friend must be facing. Assuredly, her husband has gone to be with Jesus, and someday, his sweet wife will join him inside heaven’s gates! I breathed a prayer and told Hosanna about it. With her sensitive nature, I knew it would make prints on her young heart.