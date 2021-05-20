newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

A Trio of Delicious Salad Dressings

By Sinclair Broadcast Group
KATU.com
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the time of year a good salad always seems to taste better. But it's only as good as it's dressing. Chef Karista Bennett, author of "The Oregon Farm Table Cookbook", joined us to share three of her favorites. For more delicious recipes from Karista, visit her website. Easy...

katu.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salads#Oil And Vinegar#Apple Cider Vinegar#Sugar#Food Drink#Salad Dressings#Chicken Salad#Grilled Cheese#Roasted Vegetables#Lemon Juice#Directions Place#Salt#Chopped Chives#Put Ingredients#Grilled Romaine Lettuce#Blue Cheese#Taste#Maple Syrup#Salmon#Olive Oil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipesthesouthernladycooks.com

ROASTED RANCH POTATO SALAD

This roasted ranch potato salad is so easy to make and is wonderful to take to any gathering. The roasted potatoes really add a different layer to this potato salad! You can easily double this recipe for a larger group. The hardest part of making this salad is chopping up the potatoes. Easy Easy!
Recipes12tomatoes.com

Ina Garten’s 5 Star Potato Salad

I wouldn’t change a single thing. As of this writing, this recipe has over five hundred five-star reviews. Is there anything else you need to really know? I always knew I could trust an Ina Garten recipe, but that really hammers home the point! This potato salad of hers is beloved for good reason – it’s classic enough that it tastes familiar and approachable, but it has just enough of a flavor twist to keep you coming back for more. It’s creamy and it’s packed with flavor, but her method makes it a dish that any potluck or picnic-goer will rave over.
RecipesKeene Sentinel

Salad with green goddess dressing is heavenly

Don’t you just feel like a good salad when the weather gets nice? When leaves start to appear on trees and our lawns suddenly look verdant, our dinner plates call out for a little green, too. This salad is a great place to start. It doesn’t require lots of ingredients,...
RecipesNBC Video

How to cook up keto pulled pork bowls

Pitmaster Myron Mixon joins TODAY to make smoked pork shoulder which can be used to make low-carb pulled pork bowls with slaw for a delicious weeknight meal. Tags: Recipes, Food Trends, Food tips, Easy Does It, lifestyle, food, healthy food, entertaining, Editor's picks, 3rd Hour of TODAY, today.
Recipesmycitymag.com

Asparagus Salad with Avocado Dressing

May is National Salad Month and with the warmer weather here, there’s no better time to give your oven a rest and enjoy a lighter meal. There are a wide variety of salads, vegetable salads, salads of pasta, legumes, or grains, mixed salads incorporating meat, poultry, or seafood, and fruit salads.
Recipesagupdate.com

Zesty Veggie Pasta Salad

1/2 lb. whole-wheat or regular pasta, any shape (about 8 ounces) 1 C. canned, fresh or frozen vegetables, cooked and cooled. Boil water and add pasta. Cook, uncovered, at a rapid boil for 5 to 10 minutes or until tender, but firm. Gently toss pasta and salad dressing. Fold in...
Recipesgoodhousekeeping.com

Cobb Salad

When it comes to the perfect Cobb salad, it’s all about the toppings (and lots of ‘em!). This isn’t just your average healthy salad to enjoy while snacking at your desk or on the side of your dinner plate. It’s a full-blown main dish that’s hearty, filling and super satisfying, thanks to high-protein mix-ins, homemade dressing and of course, a healthy dose of cheese. Salad for dinner? Yes, please.
Recipesrecipes.net

Broccoli Cashew Salad Recipe

Enjoy a cool yet savory dish with this cashew salad recipe. It comes with healthy broccoli & crisp bacon bits, giving it an explosion of flavors & textures. Cook and crumble the bacon. Set aside. In a large mixing bowl, combine mayonnaise, cider vinegar, and sugar. Whisk together until sugar is dissolved.
Food & Drinkscallmepmc.com

Oriental Salad with Sweet & Sour Dressing

1 package ramen noodles uncooked & broken up (discard flavor packet) 1 head lettuce Romaine or Iceberg lettuce torn into pieces. In a mason jar, pour all dressing ingredients close the lid and shake vigorously for 30 seconds. Use the desired amount on Oriental Salad. Refrigerate leftover dressing in an...
RecipesLog Cabin Democrat

Fruit salad days at the Yoders

I put Hosanna and Joshua in our single stroller, and I headed out the lane. We were going to the neighbors for a quilting. I’ll stop at the mailbox and grab the mail on my way, I told myself. Opening the mailbox, I was delighted to see a letter from a very dear friend and reader, Mrs. Weber from Cincinnati, Ohio.” Not wasting any moments, I tore open the envelope. Unfolding a paper that talked about God hiding in the cleft of the rock, I silently thanked the Lord. How did Mrs. Weber know I needed to be reminded of that, this very moment? Next, I scanned the letter. How my heart ached! Her beloved husband of 48 years passed. I can’t imagine what this dear friend must be facing. Assuredly, her husband has gone to be with Jesus, and someday, his sweet wife will join him inside heaven’s gates! I breathed a prayer and told Hosanna about it. With her sensitive nature, I knew it would make prints on her young heart.
Recipestmj4.com

Shrimp With A Delicious Twist!

You've probably never had your shrimp like this! Chef Michael Agnello joins us once again from Thunder Bay Grille specializing once again in another seafood twist you can't miss! Jumbo shrimp stuffed with crab meat, served with bacon? Oh. M. G. New menu items like this one keep their menu...
Recipesrecipes.net

Thai Crunch Salad with Peanut Dressing Recipe

A pleasure for the gut and for the palate, this crunch salad offers an explosion of textures and an even merrier burst of Thai-inspired flavors. For the dressing, combine all of the ingredients except for the cilantro in a blender and process until completely smooth. Add the cilantro and blend for a few seconds until the cilantro is finely chopped. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
Recipesrecipes.net

Summer Gazpacho Salad Recipe

Beat the heat with this chunky gazpacho salad. It features a colorful combination of cucumbers, tomatoes, and bell peppers in a balsamic vinegar dressing. Place the diced onions in a small bowl and cover with cold water. Let soak for 10 minutes, then drain. Using a serrated knife, cut the...
RecipesCitrus County Chronicle

Country cooking with Southern flair

Country cooking elicits visions of straight-from-the-garden vegetables and farm-fresh meats and dairy. For those in the United States, country cooking and Southern cooking may be thought of as interchangeable, as so many homespun meals are made that much more delicious with some southern influence. Buttermilk-infused recipes are part of any...
Recipesallears.net

Disney Recipe: Make This Delicious Pepper Steak Dish at Home!

If you’ve been missing some of the higher-end dining options available around Disney, now is your chance to bring one home!. Learn how to create this beautiful steak from Disney Springs all on your own!. The BOATHOUSE in Disney Springs offers some amazing steaks. Executive Chef Bob Getchell walks us...
Recipesladailypost.com

Liddie’s Traditional New Mexican Dishes: Chicken Taquitos

Video detailing how to prepare chicken taquitos. Video created by Liddie Martinez. To be very honest with you, chicken taquitos are normally made in my house when we have eaten a roasted chicken for dinner and there are leftovers. Not being one to waste food, I debone and shred the chicken and make chicken taquitos for lunch the following day.
Recipesmashed.com

Slow Cooker Honey Garlic Chicken Is Both Tender And Tasty

What's an easy-to-make dish that will nonetheless impress your guests? You guessed it. This one: Slow Cooker Honey Garlic Chicken. As chef and recipe developer Susan Olayinka of The Flexible Fridge says, it can even be paired with anything from pasta to noodles or rice. "It's so delicious," says Olayinka, "and because it's slow cooked, all the flavors are really intermingled as if it's been marinating for days."