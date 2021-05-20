App maps cicadas emergence throughout eastern US

You may’ve heard the buzz about the mass return of the insect known as the cicada after 17 years in the ground. Iowa State Entomologist, Donald Lewis, says the emergence will be from Indiana to the east coast — but Iowa has to wait until 2031 for the periodical cicada to return. “Back in 2014, the periodical cicadas emerged in the southeast portion of the state of Iowa, from about Ledges State Park southeastward toward corner of the state. So they have been in the ground for only seven years — and we have another decade to wait,” Lewis says.