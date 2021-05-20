Painted Lemons Art Project

As a full time, Nancy Lamers paints primarily with oil and watercolor. Her works are both figurative and abstract, depending upon intent. Many paintings are related to personal experience and or to art history, usually containing objects or set in environments of historical and/or contemporary significance. A contemporary figure may be combined with art historical references to make a personal statement about the nature of a person or situation. The abstractions come as a result of her random marks made in sketching. She finds figures, objects and environments as she sketches. Those compositions are in both watercolor and oil and are almost impossible to explain because the artist doesn’t know what they mean. Lamers also paints dream images. She is professor emerita at Alverno College, retiring in 2014.