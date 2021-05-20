Jobs That Make People Happy

With widespread vaccinations, the reopening of more businesses, and a massive infusion of federal aid, the U.S. economy shows signs of recovering remarkably well. For 2021, experts predict that the economy will expand around 7%—the fastest calendar-year growth since 1984. Therefore, it’s not surprising that many employees plan to switch jobs in the near future. According to Prudential Financial’s Pulse of the American Worker survey, 1 in 4 workers is preparing to look for opportunities with a new employer once the pandemic threat has subsided. And more than 40% of people who responded to Microsoft’s Work Trend Index, a global survey of over 30,000 people in 31 countries, said they are considering leaving their employer this year.