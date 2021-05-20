Here Is Laurie Hernandez's Post-Gymnastics Career Plan
Laurie Hernandez might be an Olympic gold medalist but this impressive young woman is just getting started. Her Olympic dreams started when she was a young child who was not even in gymnastics. She told Today that she watched Shawn Johnson on TV during the Olympics and simply decided, "I want to do the Olympics." Lofty goals for a 5-year-old! While most of us struggle with following through on New Year's resolutions, Hernandez stuck to it and 11 years later found herself doing the unimaginable.www.thelist.com