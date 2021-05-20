Here Is Laurie Hernandez's Post-Gymnastics Career Plan

Miss Jenn is back! Kate Reinders is here to spill all the details behind the second season of ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’. High School Musical — who says we have to let it go? Not us, especially since the second season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series debuts today on Disney+, reuniting fans with their favorite new generation of Wildcats. The new season promises to be filled with surprises and even more epic musical performances than season one — and at the center of it all, watching and guiding her beloved students is drama teacher Miss Jenn, played by the hilarious scene-stealer Kate Reinders.