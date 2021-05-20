Here’s When You’ll Be Able to Watch Disney’s ‘Hocus Pocus 2’!

Spiral: Form The Book of SAW opens next week, and the final push is in full swing. The 21 Savage single of the same name is out and making some waves, and there are a ton of clips from the film out there. Maybe the smartest, funniest, and most uncomfortable promotion for the film is the Twitter account. This week, the film's official Twitter account got into it with a parody account "SAW Quotes", playing a game with each other that led to some hilarious interactions with sexy Jigsaw pics, hacked accounts, directors reading funny lines from the films, and one hectic day for the social media manager of the Spiral page. You can see one of the tweets below, and use it to see the threads on the pages themselves.