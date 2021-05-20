Is This Why Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Haven't Put A Label On Themselves?
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first met in 2002 on the set of their film "Gigil". The co-stars sparked dating rumors later that year after they were spotted kissing at Lopez's 32nd birthday bash (via New York Post). Following the infamous birthday party, the couple's relationship heated up and the pair announced their engagement in November (via Vulture). After less than two years together, the co-stars officially ended their engagement in January of 2004 and Lopez married Marc Anthony six months later.