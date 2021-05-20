newsbreak-logo
Artificial Intelligence Makes English-Speaking Actors Perform In Foreign Languages

Subtitles and questionable dubbing could soon be a thing of the past, as a company is using artificial intelligence to allow actors to give performances in every language. London-based company Flawless AI released impressive demonstrations of its technology in action earlier this month, showing scenes from the likes of Forrest Gump and A Few Good Men in which the characters appeared to be seen speaking languages other than English, as in the original versions of the films.

