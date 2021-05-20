What to expect this 2021 Atlantic hurricane season

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, otherwise known as the NOAA is predicting another active hurricane season.

“Forecasters predict a 60% chance of an above-normal season, a 30% chance of a near-normal season, and a 10% chance of a below-normal season. However, experts do not anticipate the historic level of storm activity seen in 2020,” NOAA.

NOAA researchers are saying for this year there will likely be a range of ’13 to 20 named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher), of which 6 to 10 could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including 3 to 5 major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5; with winds of 111 mph or higher) is expected’ the NOAA gives these guestimates with 70% assuredness.

“Now is the time for communities along the coastline as well as inland to get prepared for the dangers that hurricanes can bring,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “The experts at NOAA are poised to deliver life-saving early warnings and forecasts to communities, which will also help minimize the economic impacts of storms,” NOAA.

To learn more about the 2021 “above-normal” hurricane season visit the NOAA website.