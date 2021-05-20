Do These Food Combos Actually Go Together like PB&J?

If you have kids who like to talk about poo, boogers and snot, they are probably the main demo for these, very real, candies:. Liquid candy that comes oozing out from body parts like a zombie ear that squishes out lemon flavored ear-wax, or poo-colored cotton candy, or Watermelon, Grape, Blue Raspberry Sour Powder in a toilet with a candy lollipop plunger, or REAL farm raised ants in Blueberry, Apple, Banana and Watermelon lollipops, and Toxic Waste Hazardously Sour Candy, even baby diapers filled with delicious “turdles”, or how about candy “scabs” (“Don’t pick at ’em! Eat ’em!”), or sour liquid urine samples, and peppermint Cat Butt Gum, or BBQ flavored Larvettes.