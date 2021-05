Rescuers are attempting to save a small minke whale which got stuck after swimming 90 miles up the River Thames.The mammal, measuring between three and four metres long, was spotted beached at Richmond Lock at around 7pm on Sunday.By 9pm a crowd of around 200 people had gathered to watch as lockkeeping staff sprayed the whale with water using a hose.Medics from the British Divers Marine Life Rescue and the Fire Brigade also attended the scene to try and assist the animal back into the river.Martin Garside from the Port of London Authority, which operates Richmond Lock, said he...