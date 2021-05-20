NEWS: Rise of the Resistance is Unexpectedly Closed Today in Disney World
If you’ve ever visited Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney World or Disneyland, then you likely know what a big deal Rise of the Resistance is. It’s currently the most popular ride in the parks, and the only way to ride it is to secure a virtual boarding pass. We have tons of tips on how to secure that boarding group, but unfortunately, they won’t do you much good if you’re visiting today because the ride is unavailable!allears.net