NEWS: Rise of the Resistance is Unexpectedly Closed Today in Disney World

Clap your paws, stomp your hooves, and ruffle your feathers, because we now know when Festival of the Lion King will be returning to Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park!. The show was incredibly popular before the parks closed in March of 2020, but like much of the live entertainment, it did not return when the parks reopened. We later heard that many of the show’s performers had been laid off. Then, earlier this year, Disney announced that Festival of the Lion King would be coming back, and now we know exactly what day that will be!