newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Zack Snyder on Snyderverse: It’s ‘Completely Mapped Out’

By Don Kaye
Den of Geek
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleZack Snyder’s Justice League is far from the end of the story—but whether we ever see how that story ends is another matter. As you likely know by now, director Zack Snyder got a chance to finally complete his version of Justice League some four years after a terrible family tragedy led him to leave the project. The movie was subsequently turned over to Joss Whedon to finish, with a committee of studio execs calling the shots every step of the way and creating a weird Frankenstein’s monster of a film that was released in 2017.

www.denofgeek.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joss Whedon
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Henry Cavill
Person
Ezra Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dc Multiverse#Dc Entertainment#Universe#At T#Justice League 2#Dc Entertainment#Wonder Woman#Flash#Cw#Snyderverse#Director Zack Snyder#Comics#Aquaman#Film#Cyborg#Evil#Dallas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Batman
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Army
Related
Movieshypebeast.com

Watch the First 15 Minutes of Zack Snyder's 'Army of the Dead'

Ahead of Zack Snyder‘s latest zombie heist film, Army of the Dead, Netflix has released the first 15 minutes of the film. The clip initially premiered through a livestream broadcasted on Netflix’s YouTube page, giving viewers a 32-hour window to watch. This coincided with the same timeline in which Snyder’s zombie killers are expected to complete their mission in Las Vegas. Fans were treated to a special appearance by Snyder, joined by film stars Dave Bautista, Matthias Schweighöfer, Tig Notaro and other actors who introduced the opening sequence. Throughout the livestream, fans were encouraged to flood the live comment sections with more emojis and comments. The more comments it received, the sooner the footage would be shown on screen. The audience engagement further reflected the film plot, which follows a ragtag team infiltrate a zombie-ridden city, just to rob a casino’s bank vault for $200 million USD.
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

Dwayne Johnson And AT&T Reportedly Still See Value In The SnyderVerse

The most recent updates surrounding the future of the SnyderVerse have come directly from Zack Snyder himself, with the filmmaker following up the revelation that Warner Bros. don’t want to work with him anymore by reiterating once more that the studio has no interest in continuing on from where HBO Max’s Justice League left off. Does that mean the speculation is over? Don’t be ridiculous.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Zack Snyder's Army Of The Dead Is Accomplishing A Big First For Netflix

Streaming entertainment has been a very good host when it comes to Zack Snyder’s 2021 output. With Zack Snyder’s Justice League finding a home at HBO Max, and Army of the Dead finally coming into existence through Netflix, the much talked about director has a lot to celebrate. However, he’s about to help the big red streamer accomplish a very big first, as Army of the Dead is about to become the first Netflix movie to get a wide release in theaters.
MoviesCinema Blend

Zack Snyder 'Army of the Dead' Interview

Army of the Dead director/writer Zack Snyder discusses his upcoming Netflix zombie heist film in this interview with CinemaBlend's Sean O'Connell. Find out how Snyder used Canon 'dream lenses' to create the film's signature shallow depth-of-field shots, why he wanted to make you care about the film's zombie characters and more.
Moviestheslanted.com

Zack Snyder’s ‘Army of the Dead’ to Screen in Theaters Ahead of Netflix

Cinemark will screen Netflix’s “Army of the Dead” in both Cinemark XD and Digital Cinema auditoriums across its domestic circuit beginning May 14th. The movie will give zombie fans a chance to see Zack Snyder’s movie on the big screen with their friends, ahead of the film’s release on Netflix on May 21st. Tickets are on sale now at Cinemark.com and on the Cinemark mobile app.
MoviesWinter is Coming

Will there be a sequel to Zack Snyder’s Justice League?

Mostly likely, we’ll never truly know just how successful Zack Snyder’s Justice League was, and though director Zack Snyder himself has left the door open for possible sequels, the odds of Warner Bros. following through on a Zack Snyder’s Justice League sequel are next to nil. Anecdotally, Zack Snyder’s Justice...
Moviesinspiredtraveler.ca

Zack Snyder Says ‘Warner Is Anti-Snyder’

Zack Snyder on the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse movement: “Warner is aggressively anti-Snyder. The director assures that the studio has never been interested in his vision, but hopes that he will listen to the fans. It’s a fact: Zack Snyder fans are not the only legion but, with dedication and insistence, they seem...
MoviesGizmodo

Army of the Dead’s Spinoff Star Talks Safe-Cracking and Zack Snyder’s Lessons

Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead hasn’t even come out yet and a spin-off film is already in the can. It’ll be called Army of Thieves and it’s directed by its star, Matthias Schweighöfer, who plays a safecracker named Dieter in both films. io9 spoke to Schweighöfer about getting to play in Zack Snyder’s zombie-infested heist film and how he landed the gig to expand the universe.
MoviesSuperHeroHype

WB’s Black Superman Movie Not Part of DCEU, Seeks Director

WB’s Black Superman Movie Not Part of DCEU, Seeks Director. When word leaked out that Ta-Nehisi Coates was writing a black Superman movie for Warner Bros., produced by J.J. Abrams, fans made several assumptions. Among them, that Abrams would direct, as he had tried to do once before, and that the Superman might be a canonically black Superman from the comics. The Obama-like super-president Calvin Ellis, for one. Or Val-Zod, an Earth-2 Kryptonian whose battle against an evil version of Superman might have fit into the Snyderverse. A new report from the Hollywood Reporter this morning now says otherwise.
MoviesTVOvermind

Zack Snyder Doesn’t Hold Back his Feelings on Warner Bros.

People are still going to agree to disagree, maybe, on whether or not Zack Snyder is still a good fit for Warner Bros., but as of right now it doesn’t sound a though the studio is going to be bringing him back. Instead, it sounds like we’re going to see another Superman movie with JJ Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates. But the Snyderverse, which people are wanting to see continue, doesn’t appear to be on their radar at the moment. It’s fair to say that Snyder is feeling some way about that and he’s not entirely happy about the fact that Warner Bros. has essentially thrown him a bone and shut the door. As one of those that didn’t think that the Snyder Cut was all that, or even a bag of chips, it’s still pretty cold to think that Snyder would be chucked at this point since he’s done quite a bit of work for Warner Bros. Despite the fact that his style is a little too dark at times and kind of hard to get into simply because of the constant exaggeration of certain scenes, it’s still easy to think that he’d be better for Warner Bros. than several others since he’s already done so much. The Snyderverse isn’t something that I would personally endorse, but leaving Warner Bros. to their own devices when it comes to developing the rest of the DC universe is something that’s already feeling like it’s going to be a bad idea. Seriously, even thinking about arguing this point makes it feel like something that a lot of people who are just here for a good movie, no matter who’s directing, would rather bow out of since endorsing Snyder is feeling like the better option, but doing that also means that one is endorsing his style of filming and possibly admitting that the Snyder Cut was a huge improvement. It can be done, but it’s a balancing act that a lot of people wouldn’t want to attempt.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

ZACK SNYDER'S JUSTICE LEAGUE Concept Art Reveals More Kilowog Designs And Darksied...Minus His Armor

Zack Snyder's Justice League only really teased the role of the Green Lantern Corps in the "SnyderVerse," with Yalan Gur spotted during Uxas's first attack on Earth. Later in the movie, we saw Kilowog dead at the feet of the evil Superman, but John Stewart was cut from the closing moments after Warner Bros. stepped in due to having different plans for the character.
MoviesFrankfort Times

Zack Snyder hopes Warner Bros bend to fan pressure

Zack Snyder hopes Warner Bros listens to the "massive fandom" calling for him to make more DC movies. The 55-year-old director thinks it's unlikely he'll make another DC film, having previously helmed 'Justice League' and 'Man of Steel', but Zack suggested that the studio could ultimately bend to fan pressure.
TV & VideosComing Soon!

Zack Snyder Breaks Down Netflix’s Army of the Dead Trailer

Ahead of its debut later this month, Netflix has released a behind-the-scenes featurette for Zack Snyder’s newest zombie action-thriller Army of the Dead, starring Dave Bautista. The video features Snyder as he dissects the epic trailer for Army of the Dead, which was released three weeks ago. The Justice League filmmaker takes us shot-by-shot, revealing some behind-the-scenes details about their filming locations and its characters including the names of the film’s two main antagonists. Check out the video in the player below!
MoviesMovieWeb

Joker 2 Is Still Being Planned at Warner Bros.

Though much remains mysterious about the nature of the project at this point, it seems Warner Bros. still intends to make Joker 2. Director Todd Phillips and star Joaquin Phoenix have been pretty quiet on that front over the last year or so following the first movie's big night at the Oscars in 2020, with Phoenix taking home Best Actor for his work as the iconic comic book villain. But now we have word that the studio is still pursuing a follow-up to the R-rated DC adaptation.
MoviesComicBook

Zack Snyder's Justice League: Deborah Snyder Addresses Lack of HBO Max Viewership Numbers

Whether or not Zack Snyder's Justice League was a hit for HBO Max we probably won't ever officially know. There have been reports that the film was a massive streaming success, and the online conversation after its debut seriously made it feel like an online juggernaut, but WarnerMedia has yet to reveal any actual streaming numbers. At this point, it doesn't seem like the company ever will. It's frustrating for both the fans and filmmakers, but at the end of the day, the Snyder Cut wasn't made with the numbers in mind.