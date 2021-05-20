This 1,000 HP Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Makes The Standard Model Seem Underpowered

There is a long-standing rivalry between the GM and Mopar classics, this carburetor clash of two automotive legends has been going on for centuries. With every new Camaro owner that says that GM is the best, there has always been a Mopar maniac willing to challenge them. In the first act of the muscle car revolution, there was one word on the tongues of young enthusiasts, that word was speed. There was no better way to test this speed than drag racing. So, many car fanatics would bring their newly acquired Dodges and Chevys to compete in an ultimate decider of speed, a run down the quarter-mile would decide who was the fastest. This practice has carried over even today and is still one of America’s greatest automotive pass times due to the ease of access and low starting cost. In this article, we’ll break down an enchanting head-to-head battle between two incredible American icons and their journey to see who truly is the fastest car.