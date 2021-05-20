newsbreak-logo
Hines Global Picks Up Trophy Office in DC’s Capitol Riverfront

By Keith Loria
Commercial Observer
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHines Global Income Trust has acquired 1015 Half Street, a 396,000-square-foot, trophy office asset in Washington, D.C.’s Capitol Riverfront. Neither the price nor seller was disclosed; however, public records show that Opus East and Prudential Real Estate Investors (now known as PGIM Real Estate) developed the Class A, LEED Gold-certified building in 2011, and it was assessed at $158 million last year.

