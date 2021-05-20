newsbreak-logo
Toddler And Dog Have A Blast Jumping Together On Trampoline

By Andrea Powell
greatergood.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is no better friend than a dog. They are always up for adventure, are great listeners, and teach us to enjoy the little things in life. A 3-year-old named Alex and her best friend Kona, a 2-year-old Rottweiler, do everything together. One of their favorite activities is jumping on...

blog.theanimalrescuesite.greatergood.com
Jackson, WYbuckrail.com

Dead mountain goat found in the SR canyon, WGFD seeks info

JACKSON, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) is seeking any information regarding a nanny mountain goat that was found dead along Wyoming Highway 89 in the Snake River Canyon near Alpine. According to a WGFD press release, it is believed the mountain goat may have been hit...
Teton County, WYbuckrail.com

24 hours left to enter to win an NRS raft with Dave Hansen Whitewater

JACKSON, Wyo. —Get out and enjoy the river this summer. You have 24 hours left to submit your guess for Dave Hansen Whitewater‘s High Water Heyday contest!. Guess the high water mark on the Snake River for a chance to win your very own NRS raft. Enter your best guess between now and May 15. The Grand Prize Winner will be chosen as the closest entry to the nearest cubic feet per second (without going over the mark). Make your best guess by checking out the current river report to view the flows, water temperature, and weather. This year, three winners will be chosen. One entry per person. See contest details below:
Jackson, WYbuckrail.com

VIDEO: Grizzly bear bluff charges tourist in Yellowstone, reminder to keep distance

JACKSON, Wyo. — A video surfaced recently of a woman who was bluffed charged by a grizzly bear in Yellowstone National Park after getting too close. The National Park Service says that bluff charges are meant to scare or intimidate. When a bear bluff charges, it will have its head and ears up and forward. The bear will usually puff itself up to look bigger and will bound on its front paws toward you moving in big leaps, but then stop short or veer off to one side.
Jackson, WYbuckrail.com

South Entrance of YNP opens tomorrow, May 14

JACKSON, Wyo. — Yellowstone National Park’s South Entrance is scheduled to open on Friday, May 14, at 8 a.m. weather permitting. The South Entrance will be open to Lake Village and to West Thumb. West Thumb will be open to Old Faithful. The road between Tower Roosevelt and Canyon Village is closed for the 2021 season.
Jackson, WYbuffalobulletin.com

Young grizzly cast off, finds trouble, hauled north

JACKSON – It’s well known that grizzly bears that grow up roadside in Grand Teton National Park tend to habituate to being around people. Anyone who has been present at a “bear jam” in the park can see that behavioral trait is developed out of necessity — people, sometimes by the hundreds, are often lining the roads watching and photographing the bruins.
Jackson, WYJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

A paddle trip down the Buffalo scares, inspires

The complementary bottle of Jackson Hole Airport’s hand sanitizer was a masterpiece of sanitizer chic, not dissimilar to Chanel’s classic parfumerie flask. I clutched it as if it were an amulet before boarding the first segment of my flight to St. Joe, Arkansas, population 125, where I would join my family to float America’s First National River, the Buffalo.
Jackson, WYvegas24seven.com

Experience Summer With Scenic Safaris Side-By-Side Guided Tours and Private Rentals

Scenic Safaris ATV Tour in Jackson, Wyoming. (Photo Courtesy of Forever Resorts) EXPERIENCE SUMMER WITH SCENIC SAFARIS SIDE-BY-SIDE. Scenic Safaris, the year-round outdoor and wildlife tour operator specializing in the wildlife and scenery of Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks and their environs, will open for the 2021 season from June 1 through Oct. 31. Summer vacationers looking for an exhilarating adventure into the wilderness surrounding Jackson Hole, Wyoming, can now book private van tours, ATV tours and side-by-side tours or reserve the vehicles for self-guided excursions. Scenic Safaris, operated by National Park Service concessionaire Forever Resorts, offers half-day and full-day tours showcasing not only the iconic landscapes, but also the many species of fauna that call the parks home.
Teton County, WYPosted by
Jackson Hole Radio

Relocated grizzly showed no fear of humans

A two-year-old grizzly bear, thought to be the offspring of the familiar grizzly sow 610, was trapped and moved out of the southern end of Grand Teton National late last week as a precautionary measure. Wyoming Game and Fish Spokesman Mark Gocke says there had been reports last week of the bear being around the Solitude subdivision and Moose housing area, trying to obtain food, and showing no shyness around people.