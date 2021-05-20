newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Physicists Identify the Engine Powering Black Hole Energy Beams

quantamagazine.org
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAstrophysicsblack holescomputational astrophysicsgalaxiesphysicsAll topics. Paradoxically, black holes, those infamous swallowers of light and matter, also spew light and matter outward with unparalleled might and efficiency. They power thin beams of plasma called jets that extend thousands of light-years into space, forming glowing line segments seen all across the cosmos. Physicists...

www.quantamagazine.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Black Hole#Big Black#Computing Power#Tiny Particles#Supermassive Black Holes#Astronomers#Radboud University#Eht#The Blandford Znajek#Princeton University#Stanford University#Event Horizon Telescope#Quanta Magazine#Harvard University#Power Thin Beams#Physicists#Magnetic Field Lines#Ambient Magnetic Fields#Distant Galaxies#Electromagnetic Fields
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
Science
Country
Netherlands
Related
AstronomyIFLScience

Astronomers Catch "Spaghettified" Star As It Wraps Around Black Hole For First Time

When stars get too close to a supermassive black hole, they are ripped apart in a process astronomers call "spaghettification". As the word suggests, the whole star is stretched into a thin noodle-like filament. The event releases a burst of energy that can be seen hundreds of million light-years away. Many such events have been spotted over the last few decades, however, the filament itself has not been observed before, until now.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

NASA Lunar Crater Radio Telescope: Illuminating the Cosmic Dark Ages

The early-stage NASA concept could see robots hang wire mesh in a crater on the Moon’s far side, creating a radio telescope to help probe the dawn of the universe. After years of development, the Lunar Crater Radio Telescope (LCRT) project has been awarded $500,000 to support additional work as it enters Phase II of NASA’s Innovative Advanced Concepts (NIAC) program. While not yet a NASA mission, the LCRT describes a mission concept that could transform humanity’s view of the cosmos.
AstronomyPosted by
ScienceAlert

Astronomers Trace Wild 22-Million-Year Journey of a Meteorite That Crashed to Earth

The asteroid 2018 LA crashed into Earth in the Kalahari Desert on 2 June 2018 – and now scientists have been able to trace it back 22 million years to the place where it originated from. This is the first time a meteorite's entire voyage to Earth has been charted in this way, and it's only the second time that we've ever had the opportunity to observe an asteroid in space before it enters the atmosphere and becomes a meteor. Based on those early observations, analysis of the recovered meteorite fragments, and various other factors, a new study pinpoints the origin of...
AstronomyPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Faraway NASA probe detects the eerie hum of interstellar space

  Published by Reuters   By Will Dunham WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The classic 1979 sci-fi horror film “Alien” was advertised with the memorable tagline, “In space, no can hear you scream.” It did not say anything about humming. Instruments aboard NASA’s Voyager 1 spacecraft, which nine years ago exited our solar system’s outer reaches, have […] The post Faraway NASA probe detects the eerie hum of interstellar space appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Astronomyoklahoman.com

Stargazing: Is there a planet-size black hole at the edge of our solar system?

On March 13, 1781, astronomer William Herschel pointed his telescope into the night sky and discovered the planet Uranus, the first such discovery in historical times. Over the next 45 years, as astronomers observed Uranus looking for possible moons, they realized its orbit didn’t follow the known laws of gravity. Some astronomers surmised that perhaps Newton’s gravitational laws didn’t work so far from the sun.
AstronomyScience Focus

How scientists are using cosmic radiation to peek inside the pyramids

By 13 October 2016 Mehdi Tayoubi already knew his ScanPyramids project was on the right track. That was the day Tayoubi and his team met with a committee of Egyptologists to tell them about the small, previously unknown cavity they’d found in the north face of the Pyramid of Khufu, also known as the Great Pyramid of Giza. The ScanPyramids project had begun just 12 months earlier, but was already yielding promising results.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
SlashGear

Voyager 1 hears a plasma hum in deep space

Voyager 1 is one of a pair of NASA spacecraft launched 44 years ago. Voyager 1 is the most distant human-made object in space, and it’s still working and getting further from home every day. The spacecraft entered interstellar space after exiting our solar system’s heliopause. A team of researchers...
AstronomyInverse

A mysterious, subtle signal is emanating from the interstellar medium

Voyager 1 is 14.1 billion miles from Earth. It is the furthest man-made object from our planet, and it moves farther and farther away from us and into interstellar space every day. And still, more than 43 years after it launched into space, this intrepid explorer of the cosmos continues to feed scientists here on Earth with incredible details about our corner of the galaxy.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Neutron Star Quantum Death by Small Black Holes

Neutron stars can be destroyed by black holes at their center accreting material and eventually swallowing the entire star. Here we note that the accretion model adopted in the literature, based on Bondi accretion or variations thereof, is inadequate for small black holes -- black holes whose Schwarzschild radius is comparable to, or smaller than, the neutron's de Broglie wavelength. In this case, quantum mechanical aspects of the accretion process cannot be neglected, and give rise to a completely different accretion rate. We show that for the case of black holes seeded by the collapse of bosonic dark matter, this is the case for electroweak-scale dark matter particles. In the case of fermionic dark matter, typically the black holes that would form at the center of a neutron star are more massive, unless the dark matter particle mass is very large, larger than about 10$^{10}$ GeV. We calculate the lifetime of neutron stars harboring a "small" black hole, and find that black holes lighter than $\sim 10^{11}$ kg quickly evaporate, leaving no trace. More massive black holes destroy neutron stars via quantum accretion on time-scales much shorter than the age of observed neutron stars.
AstronomyEngadget

Hitting the Books: The 'symphony' of Fourier transformations that first imaged a black hole

Our understanding of the universe changed a bit in April, 2019 when an international team of astronomers coordinated an octet of telescopes spread across the globe to capture the first photographic evidence of black holes. Renowned astrophysicists and Professor of astroparticle physics and radio astronomy at Radboud University, Dr. Heino Falcke wasn't only on hand for the momentous imaging session, he was leading the way.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Adding harmonics to the interpretation of the black hole mergers of GWTC-1

Maite Mateu-Lucena, Sascha Husa, Marta Colleoni, Héctor Estellés, Cecilio García-Quirós, David Keitel, Maria de Lluc Planas, Antoni Ramos-Buades. We consider the ten confidently detected gravitational wave signals in the GWTC-1 catalog [1] which are consistent with mergers of binary black hole systems, and re-analyze them with waveform models that contain subdominant spherical harmonic modes. This analysis is based on the current (fourth) generation of the IMRPhenom family of phenomenological waveform models, which consists of the IMRPhenomX frequency-domain models [2-5] and the IMRPhenomT time-domain models [6-8]. We find overall consistent results, with all Jensen-Shannon divergences between the previous results using IMRPhenomPv2 and our default IMRPhenomXPHM posterior results below 0.045 bits. Effects of subdominant harmonics are however visible for several events, and for GW170729 our new time domain IMRPhenomTPHM model provides the best fit and shifts the posterior further toward more unequal masses and a higher primary mass of $57.3^{+12.0}_{-10.9}$ solar masses at the lower end of the PISN mass gap.
AstronomyPosted by
Enid News and Eagle

COLUMN: Focusing on black holes

I’ve written about black holes many times before, but there’s just so many interesting facets to them that they merit constant conversation. There are two things that I would like to focus on in this column. One, black holes are probably everywhere, and we don’t know exactly where they are;...
AstronomyVanderbilt University News

Research Snapshot: Vanderbilt astronomers lead preparation for supermassive black hole analysis

A team of international astronomers and physicists led by postdoctoral fellow in multi-messenger astrophysics Nihan Pol and Stephen Taylor, assistant professor of physics and astronomy, used realistic simulations of low-frequency gravitational waves to predict that within the next several years astronomers will likely be able to detect and study the most massive black holes in the universe. This work is a foundation for extracting the underlying astrophysics of galaxies and the pairs of supermassive black holes that produce gravitational waves—the stretching and squeezing of spacetime predicted by Einstein’s general theory of relativity—once those waves are detected.
Sciencearxiv.org

Evolution of matter fields in black holes with Lifshitz symmetry

In this work the evolution of two fields of matter in planar symmetric black holes D-dimensional with symmetry of Lifshitz whose dynamic exponent is $z$ were analyzed. The fields investigated were a scalar field non-minimal coupled to the Einstein tensor and the Ricci scalar and the electromagnetic field. Two black holes were chosen, one with 5-dimensions and z=1 and another with 6-dimensions and $z=0$. The equations of motion for both fields were developed in general and applied to each black hole mentioned. In some cases exact solutions of the equations were obtained in terms of hypergeometric functions and confluent Heun functions. The quasinormal modes (MQN) of evolution of the analyzed fields were calculated numerically using two different approaches: HH and AIM. In all the black holes studied the NSM's did not indicate instabilities neither regarding the couplings nor the space-times. In general, the quasinormal modes behave like the oscillation modes of a damped harmonic oscillator, presenting three regimes: underdamped $(\omega_R \neq0, \omega_I <0) $, critically damped $ (\omega_R=0,\omega_I^{crit} <0) $ and overdamped $ (\omega_R=0,\omega_I <0) $. In the analyzed cases an interesting behavior was found for $\omega_I $ when $ k \neq0 $ and $ r_+<10 $. In general, $\omega_I $ increase with $k$, but here we find a quadratic growth for $ k\sim r_+$ and then a decrease when $k>>r_+$. This behavior may be relevant in the context of gravity/gauge duality. Additionally, we also analyzed the evolution of the same fields in two black holes with symmetry of Lifshtiz in $ 2 + 1 $ dimensions.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Looking for extra dimensions in the observed quasi-periodic oscillations of black holes

Quasi-periodic oscillations, often present in the power density spectrum of accretion disk around black holes, are useful probes for the understanding of gravitational interaction in the near-horizon regime of black holes. Since the presence of an extra spatial dimension modifies the near horizon geometry of black holes, it is expected that the study of these quasi-periodic oscillations may shed some light on the possible existence of these extra dimensions. Intriguingly, most of the extra dimensional models, which are of significant interest to the scientific community, predicts the existence of a tidal charge parameter in black hole spacetimes. This tidal charge parameter can have an overall negative sign and is a distinctive signature of the extra dimensions. Motivated by this, we have studied the quasi-periodic oscillations for a rotating braneworld black hole using the available theoretical models. Subsequently, we have used the observations of the quasi-periodic oscillations from available black hole sources, e.g., GRO J1655 -- 40, XTE J1550 -- 564, GRS 1915 + 105, H 1743 + 322 and Sgr A* and have compared them with the predictions from the relevant theoretical models, in order to estimate the tidal charge parameter. It turns out that among the 11 theoretical models considered here, 8 of them predict a negative value for the tidal charge parameter, while for the others negative values of the tidal charge parameter are also well within the 1-$\sigma$ confidence interval.
Astronomybozone.com

Discover beginnings of black holes with virtual lecture

Discover beginnings of black holes with virtual lecture. Gallatin Valley Friends of the Sciences will close its popular lecture series with an always interesting discussion in May. Co-sponsored by Museum of the Rockies and Hopa Mountain, the final virtual talk of the season is set for Wednesday, May 12th. “Mysterious Black Holes in Dwarf Galaxies” will begin at 7pm.
Sciencearxiv.org

Jets and spectral states with three-components of accretion flow around a black hole

It is generally believed that high energy radiation (power-law components) can be mostly produced by a hot corona gas in the accreting black holes. There is a very popular hybrid disk radial coupling model that the inner part of cool Keplerian disk (or Shakura-Sunyaev disk) can produce advection-dominated accretion flow or corona-like structure, which can also generate outflows/jets. Here we argue that this simple coupling model cannot explain the whole hardness-intensity diagram of the spectral states and their transitions, and associated jets of a $X-$ray binary. Based on recent theoretical works on advective disk structures around a black hole, as well as many observational behaviors of a source, we conclude that there should be a third component of hot accretion flow with the radial coupling model, which can successfully explain all the spectral states and transitions. Interestingly, this model also provides a new scenario for the jet generation, launching, and evolution during the states with help of created barrier of the inner flow. We have also find out the jet kinetic power expression with our new jet generation scenario.
Engineeringscitechdaily.com

Using 3D Printing in Search for Black Holes

An X-ray telescope designed to search for supermassive black holes could be built using a novel 3D-printing technique called plasma metal deposition. The ESA space telescope – which would also be used to map hot gas structures and determine their physical properties – is due to be launched in 2033.
AstronomyNature.com

New views of black holes from computational imaging

The unique challenges associated with imaging a black hole motivated the development of new computational imaging algorithms. As the Event Horizon Telescope continues to expand, these algorithms will need to evolve to keep pace with the increasingly demanding volume and dimensionality of the data. Access options. Subscribe to Journal. Get...