Physicists Identify the Engine Powering Black Hole Energy Beams

Quasi-periodic oscillations, often present in the power density spectrum of accretion disk around black holes, are useful probes for the understanding of gravitational interaction in the near-horizon regime of black holes. Since the presence of an extra spatial dimension modifies the near horizon geometry of black holes, it is expected that the study of these quasi-periodic oscillations may shed some light on the possible existence of these extra dimensions. Intriguingly, most of the extra dimensional models, which are of significant interest to the scientific community, predicts the existence of a tidal charge parameter in black hole spacetimes. This tidal charge parameter can have an overall negative sign and is a distinctive signature of the extra dimensions. Motivated by this, we have studied the quasi-periodic oscillations for a rotating braneworld black hole using the available theoretical models. Subsequently, we have used the observations of the quasi-periodic oscillations from available black hole sources, e.g., GRO J1655 -- 40, XTE J1550 -- 564, GRS 1915 + 105, H 1743 + 322 and Sgr A* and have compared them with the predictions from the relevant theoretical models, in order to estimate the tidal charge parameter. It turns out that among the 11 theoretical models considered here, 8 of them predict a negative value for the tidal charge parameter, while for the others negative values of the tidal charge parameter are also well within the 1-$\sigma$ confidence interval.