How the Marvel Cinematic Universe Chooses Its Heroes

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become one of the most valuable storytelling properties in the world and it’s done so not always by betting on the most popular characters. This was certainly the case with Iron Man, the MCU’s first proper installment, which centered what was widely considered to be second-tier Marvel character at the time. In his book The Big Picture: The Fight for the Future of Movies (via ScreenRant), film historian Ben Fritz explains that Marvel originally intended to open the MCU with Captain American, but that plans changed when focus groups of children chose Iron Man as the character with the coolest abilities and weapons, and therefore the toy they would most like to play with. More than 15 years later, looking forward to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings the next era of the MCU, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is opening up a bit more about how the entertainment company chooses the characters who will become the MCU’s next heroes.