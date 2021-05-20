newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

NH senate kills landfill buffer zone around state parks

By HOLLY RAMER
Register Citizen
 10 hours ago

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Senate on Thursday killed legislation that would have prohibited the construction of landfills near state parks. The bill, which had passed the House last month, would have created a 2-mile buffer zone around parks in which landfills couldn’t be located. It was driven by opponents of a proposed landfill in Dalton near Forest Lake State Park, and senators who voted against it said the issue was a matter for local zoning officials and environmental regulators, not the Legislature.

www.registercitizen.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waste Disposal#Landfills#Infrastructure#Camping#State Parks#State Land#State Property#Bill Lake#Nh#Ap#The New Hampshire Senate#House#Legislature#D Randolph#D Dover#Buffer Zones#Zoning#Concord#Legislation#Land Owners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Senate
Related
Springfield, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

State Senate passes Medicare, tax zone legislation

SPRINGFIELD -- Capping off a slow legislative week as the General Assembly grapples with drawing redistricting maps, the state budget for the upcoming fiscal year and massive energy overhaul legislation, the Senate passed 14 bills Thursday, most of them unanimously. Senate Bill 1747, introduced by Grayslake Democratic Sen. Melinda Bush...
Politicsfmr.org

MN Senate says: It's clean cars or state parks, not both

Earlier this week, the environmental debate at the Legislature crescendoed when the Senate threatened to block the entire Omnibus Environment Bill if Gov. Walz doesn't agree to repeal the Minnesota Pollution Control Agencies’ existing authority to regulate auto emissions. Our friends at Conversation Minnesota shared the precise moment on Twitter.
Congress & Courtskwhi.com

STATE SENATE PASSES HANDGUN BILL

A measure passed by the Texas Senate, Wednesday, would allow people to carry a handgun without a license, or the background check and training that go with it. Lawmakers have reduced classroom and shooting range training requirements over the last decade, but had been reluctant to eliminate the license requirement altogether.
Augusta, MEWMTW

Bill aims to stop out-of-state trash from going to Maine-owned landfill

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine lawmakers on Monday heard testimony on a bill that would restrict out-of-state garbage from being dumpedat state-owned landfills. The Juniper Ridge landfill, in Old Town, takes up 68 acres and rises 200 feet above anything else around it. Thirty percent of its waste originates from outside of Maine, primarily from Massachusetts, totaling 235,000 tons annually.
EnvironmentCaledonian Record-News

State Investigating “Significant” Landfill Leachate Spill

As Casella Waste Systems tries to drum up support and obtain permits for a new landfill in Dalton, the state is investigating what officials are calling a “significant” leachate spill - up to 154,000 gallons - at the company’s North Country Environmental Services landfill in Bethlehem. “We would describe that...
Dublin, NHUnion Leader

State warns Dublin not to restrict parking around lake

Dublin officials are being put on notice that a proposal to restrict parking around Dublin Lake violates deeds and laws that ensure access to public bodies of water. Thomas Quarles, chairman of the New Hampshire Public Water Access Advisory Board, sent a letter this week to the town warning that the plans to restrict parking on one side of Lake Road and around Mauran Road near the Brown’s Cove boat landing are wrong.
Fairfield County, CTConnecticut Post

Letter: Zoning reform key for a thriving state

As a decade-long resident of lower Fairfield County and a small-business owner at Public Works Partners, I know firsthand the rich variety of experiences our communities and cities offer, from the natural beauty of our shoreline to the vibrancy of our downtowns. However, the small businesses that give our downtowns and commercial districts their character have struggled for years to attract  enough customers to just pay their rent. Retail stores and restaurants have suffered even more due to the pandemic. These businesses deserve our support — and one of the best ways we can do this is to ensure they have a sufficient and consistent customer base for years to come.  
PoliticsNew York Post

Senate GOP publicly pushing NH Gov. Chris Sununu to run for Hassan seat

Senate Republicans are actively courting New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu to challenge Sen. Maggie Hassan in next year’s midterms. Hassan (D-NH) was governor of the state until 2016, when she opted to challenge then-Sen. Kelly Ayotte (R-NH) instead of run for a third term. She won, and Sununu, a Republican,...
Hampton, NHPosted by
Seacoast Current

NH Seacoast State Parks Hiring for the Summer

Editor's Note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England radio personality and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. If you need a job and you like to be outside, there is no better time than now to apply for one with the NH State Parks.
PoliticsPosted by
Deseret News

Utah Legislature might ban school mask requirements in special session

The Utah Legislature is set to tackle whether to ban face mask requirements in schools in a special session on Wednesday. Gov. Spencer Cox included the issue in his call for the special session issued Monday morning, along with a list of 21 other items he’s looking to the Legislature to consider. The Legislature will also consider how to appropriate more than $1.5 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funding.
Congress & CourtsSantafe New Mexican.com

One senator's campaign: Kill the state's 175% interest rate

One of the more shameful episodes orchestrated by the New Mexico House of Representatives has kept storefront lenders happy. They are still charging 175 percent interest rates in one of the poorest states in America. New Mexicans who have the least and need money the most often are ensnared in...
PoliticsMissoulian

Bill limiting governor's emergency power signed into law

A bill requiring the Montana Legislature to approve any state of emergency that lasts longer than 45 days, while limiting the governor's powers during those events, has been signed into law. Gov. Greg Gianforte on Friday signed House Bill 230, which requires that any extension of a state of emergency...