The State Of Employer Mental Health Support In 2021: Employers Need To Do A Better Job For Their Employees
Employees faced significant issues in access and affordability of mental health services long before the pandemic. Amid a pandemic, the need for mental health support escalated to unprecedented levels. In the past year, 83% of US employees experienced negative emotions associated with poor mental health, yet many employers have taken no action. Only 21% of purchase influencers at firms that prioritize employee experience reported that they’re implementing employee well-being and mental health programs. According to FAIR Health claims data, mental health conditions continued to be the number one telehealth diagnosis nationally and in every region. Ignoring the need now will result in significant business impact across employee engagement, absenteeism, presenteeism, medical spend, and disability claims.go.forrester.com