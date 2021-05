Like in Rome last year and Monte Carlo this April, the king of clay Rafael Nadal suffered an early loss at the Masters 1000 event in Madrid, falling to Alexander Zverev in the quarter-final. Thus, Nadal stayed empty-handed for the third straight year in front of the home fans in Caja Magica, never finding the rhythm and allowing the opponent to control the scoreboard and sail over the finish line in an hour and 44 minutes.