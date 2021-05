No matter how well you think you know Chris Rock, it seems the guy always has something hidden up his sleeve. Oh, you've got the entirety of his standup output devoted to memory? Great, but can you quote from his starring turn on Fargo? And did you know he is, as Mitchell S. Jackson writes in the cover story of Esquire's Summer 2021 issue, "not just a fan but a student of horror," who impressed with his deep-cut knowledge of the genre even Darren Lynn Bousman, the director of Spiral: From the Book of Saw, in which Rock stars? Oh, you knew that too? Well, did you know that Chris Rock also has excellent taste in knitwear? He does. Go figure.