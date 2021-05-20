newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Colorado Deputy Ambushed, Shot Multiple Times Responding To Theft Call, Suspect In Custody

By Constitutional Nobody
ussanews.com
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLincoln County, CO. – A Lincoln County Deputy Sheriff was ambushed and shot multiple times early this morning. Authorities say just after 3AM the Lincoln County dispatch received a call of a theft in progress on Hwy 40/287. A deputy arrived a short time later and was ambushed and shot several times. The deputy called for assistance and numerous agencies responded. It is unknown if the deputy was able to return fire at this time. The deputy was transported to a local hospital and is unknown condition.

ussanews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
County
Lincoln County, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suspect In Custody#Fire#Shot Multiple Times#Red Voice Media#Deputy#Authorities#Unknown Condition#Numerous Agencies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Colorado Statesweetwaternow.com

Colorado Man Dies in One-Vehicle Rollover Accident Friday

LARAMIE — A fatal crash occurred around milepost 409 on US 287 south of Laramie, Wyoming Friday morning claiming the life of an Aurora, CO man. The accident occurred shortly before 11 a.m. when patrol troopers were notified of a one-vehicle rollover according to a statement from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Champion cyclist killed in collision with DUI suspect in Colorado

News broke on Sunday that a cyclist had been killed in Lakewood, Colorado, reportedly hit by a driver that was suspected to be under the influence of drugs. The collision happened at approximately 10 AM. According to the Denver Post, the deceased cyclist has since been identified as a reigning...
Colorado Statespotoncolorado.com

First responder training at Canvas Stadium May 24-27

Colorado State University Police Department is hosting an emergency management preparedness training for emergency responders from across the nation from Monday, May 24, through Thursday, May 27. The training will be held at Canvas Stadium and focuses on drills for first responders...
Colorado Statethe-journal.com

Dove Creek woman killed in Colorado Highway 184 crash

A 67-year-old Dove Creek woman was killed in a crash Saturday night on Colorado Highway 184 between Dolores and Mancos. Colorado State Patrol Capt. Adrian Driscoll said Lois Marie Oliver of Dove Creek died in the collision after her westbound 2003 Ford F-150 pickup drifted into the eastbound lane and struck a 2017 Dodge pickup driven by Daniel Stephens, 27, of Aztec, New Mexico.