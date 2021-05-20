Colorado Deputy Ambushed, Shot Multiple Times Responding To Theft Call, Suspect In Custody

Lincoln County, CO. – A Lincoln County Deputy Sheriff was ambushed and shot multiple times early this morning. Authorities say just after 3AM the Lincoln County dispatch received a call of a theft in progress on Hwy 40/287. A deputy arrived a short time later and was ambushed and shot several times. The deputy called for assistance and numerous agencies responded. It is unknown if the deputy was able to return fire at this time. The deputy was transported to a local hospital and is unknown condition.