newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Mum, 44, collapsed with brain aneurysm months after husband diagnosed with cancer

By James Llewelyn, Ryan Merrifield
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 15 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S68DE_0a5q6f1l00
Sharon Bithell had been complaining of headaches in the weeks leading up to her death (Image: Birmingham Mail WS)

A fit-and-healthy mum collapsed after suffering a brain aneurysm at work, only months after her husband had been diagnosed with cancer, an inquest heard today.

Sharon Bithell had been complaining of headaches in the weeks leading up to her death and had even been admitted to hospital after she started to vomit due to the horrendous pain she was in.

However, medics were unable to spot the 44-year-old's bulging brain aneurysm.

Mrs Bithell's husband David had been diagnosed with mantle cell lymphoma only months before her death.

When his wife passed away, the 57-year-old was in hospital receiving chemotherapy.

In a touching tribute at the time of her death Mr Bithell said: "I had the best years of my life with Sharon, we were best friends, we loved each other."

The couple had just celebrated their 20 year anniversary and had one teenage son, Harry, together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nmrvk_0a5q6f1l00
Sharon's husband David was in hospital going through chemotherapy at the time of her death (Image: Birmingham Mail WS)

Mrs Bithell's mother Linda Bunn told the court her daughter was "under a lot of pressure" prior to her collapse due to her husband's treatment and they were "both struggling at work".

Mr Bithell was a catering manager and Mrs Bithell was a restaurant supervisor, both at school activity and kids holiday camp PGL, and they lived on site in Weymouth, Dorset.

Mrs Bunn said during a visit in early October 2019, she had noticed Mrs Bithell's right eye seemed to be watery and drooping.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0viWSI_0a5q6f1l00
Sharon was a member of an extreme fitness club (Image: Birmingham Mail WS)

On October 13 she was called after her daughter had a fall at her catering office, before being rushed to Southampton General Hospital by air ambulance.

Shocked doctors realised Mrs Bithell had suffered a brain aneurysm, a condition where a blood vessel in the brain bursts catastrophically.

Coroner Rosamund Rhodes-Kemp heard that medics used the latest technology to use a coil of thin wire to seal off the aneurysm before placing her on a ventilator.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IBi6R_0a5q6f1l00
Sharon's husband David and son Harry were not told about the inquest to help with their mental wellbeing (Image: Birmingham Mail WS)

Dr Andy Eynon, a neurosurgical consultant at the hospital, told the hearing the patient's condition improved over the next day but "routine investigations showed she was starting to suffer an arterial spasm".

Mrs Bunn said her daughter had recovered so well from the initial operation that she had been able to come off the ventilator and eat a sandwich, despite still having drains in her head to help remove a build-up of fluid on her brain.

However, Mrs Bunn added: "She started to become confused and agitated, she even tried to pull out her drain. They operated on her to reposition the drain.

"She really did not come round after that operation and just slipped away."

Mrs Bithell died at the hospital on October 24, 2019.

The inquest at Winchester Coroner's Court heard Mrs Bithell, from Shortlake Lane, Weymouth, Dorset, deteriorated during the night of October 22, when staff noticed her brain drain was no longer working effectively.

However, staff chose not to replace the drain.

Dr Eynon admitted: "If this had happened during the day, I would like to think that the drain would have been put in more quickly but I do not feel that Mrs Bithell's death was avoidable."

He added that brain aneurysms are almost impossible to treat, with only 25 percent of people able to survive a ruptured aneurysm.

The coroner concluded that the hospital staff had reflected appropriately on the learning's from Mrs Bithell's death and she was confident they would not repeat their mistakes again.

Mrs Bunn said Mr Bithell has now overcome his cancer but is struggling mentally following his wife's death.

He and his son Harry were not informed about the inquest today to protect their mental health.

Summing up the inquest, Ms Rhodes-Kemp concluded Mrs Bithell had died from natural causes.

The coroner told Mrs Bunn: "I hope that one day you can report back to Harry and David what happened."

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

351K+
Followers
68K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Brain Drain#Mental Health#Uk#Brain Cancer#Blood Cancer#Causes Of Cancer#The Brain#Pgl#Husband#Brain Aneurysms#Shocked Doctors#Mantle Cell Lymphoma#Medics#Headaches#Air Ambulance#Mr Bithell#Fluid#Weymouth#Dorset
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
U.K.
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
Related
CancerPosted by
Latin Times

Little Boy Loses Fight With Leukaemia Days Before Stem Cell Transplant

A young Lancashire boy succumbed to leukaemia just days before a life-saving transplant was about to come along, as reported by a jury. Reuben Whittle, 7, who hailed from Croston, Lancashire, was diagnosed with a rare form of acute leukaemia in 2015 when he was just three years old. The health condition— which resulted in him developing the rare Philadelphia chromosome— often left him grappling with multiple complications and a bone marrow transplant from his identical twin, Rocco, in the past.
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Lavery on the Decline in Esophageal Cancer Diagnoses in Ireland During COVID-19

Anita Lavery, MD, MRCP, discusses the decline in esophageal cancer diagnoses in Ireland during the COVID-19 pandemic. Anita Lavery, MD, MRCP, a medical oncology registrar at Queen’s University Belfast, discusses the decline in esophageal cancer diagnoses in Ireland during the COVID-19 pandemic. Findings from a study published in Gastroenterology demonstrated...
Cancerfortgordonnews.com

Brain cancer: A complex disease

May is Brain Cancer awareness month. Our exploration of brain cancer includes the spinal cord, which, together with the brain, comprises our central nervous system (CNS). The adult brain, weighing about 3 pounds with a consistency of firm jelly, is a complex organ made up of neurons, nerves, cells and supportive tissue.
CharitiesCamden News

Guessfest raises $4,000 for woman diagnosed with cancer

An annual tradition came back strong on May 1, despite having been postponed last year due to COVID-19. “Guessfest,” a crawfish boil that started as a celebration of John Guess’s birthday, has also become a charity fundraiser for locals diagnosed with cancer. After his wife, Denise, passed away from cancer,...
Phoenix, AZAZFamily

Phoenix drummer diagnosed with rare cancer

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A well-known drummer in the Phoenix music scene is now fighting a rare form of cancer. Matt Wood says he noticed something was off when he first felt pain in his face five around years ago. "Headaches on the left side of my face that would start in my nose," Wood said.
CancerBBC

Labour MP Wes Streeting diagnosed with kidney cancer

Frontbench Labour MP Wes Streeting has been diagnosed with kidney cancer. The 38-year-old Ilford North MP - who was promoted last week to shadow child poverty secretary - said the news came as "an enormous shock". But he said the cancer had been "caught early" and his prognosis was "very...
Prince William County, VAPosted by
PWLiving

May is Brain Cancer Awareness Month

According to the American Association for Cancer Research, more than 23,000 people in the United States are diagnosed with brain cancer and other nervous system cancers every year. These cancers are a portion of the 85,000 brain tumors that will be diagnosed in 2021. May is designated as Brain Cancer...
San Diego, CAPosted by
CBS 8

Rare cancer diagnoses for young San Diego mother

A young mother battling cancer for the second time is spending this Mother’s Day with a new perspective. Lannie Loveday is only 36-years-old and was recently diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, a diagnosis that usually occurs in people over 65. “It’s the second cancer that makes you think, 'wow, what’s wrong...