newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

The Adventures of Nico Teen

By Pierre Johnson
streetsensemedia.org
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I first laid eyes on this dame, she was smokin’! There she was: looking alluring in a smoke-filled room. She was from a Kool town called Newport, Salem…a dive of coffin-nails; Yet who would’ve deemed that this gold-diggin’ trickster could be so deadly?. I guess I just had to...

www.streetsensemedia.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nico
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Adventures#Love#Eyes#Salem
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Gold
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
AnimalsPosted by
98.3 The KEY

The Adventures of Winifred Luna Johnson: The Nine Lives of Cats

Yesterday morning was pretty wild. We usually let Winnie out at about 4 am for her morning run and then let her back in for food around 6 am. When my husband opened the door he found her slinking towards him from behind the house, soaked to the bone. Leaves were all over her back legs and she was upset. We couldn't figure out what happened. I wrapped her in a towel as best I could, I've never given her a bath so seeing her this wet was pretty wild.
eastcountymagazine.org

Fort Cross Old Timey Adventures

Also check out Julian Gold Rush Days at the Julian Mining Company just across the street. April 2, 2017 (San Diego’s East County) – There’s still time to bring home a bouquet of fragrant lilacs as the Lilac Festival continues in its final day of the season at Fort Cross Old Timey Adventures today. It’s all part of a revitalization of new activities reclaiming the region's historical roots along Highway 78 just outside of Julian in San Diego's East County.
Musicirvineweekly.com

BIIANCO Chooses Her Own Adventure

L.A.-based artist BIIANCO is a classically trained pianist, a guitarist, a producer, a singer – you name it. As far as she’s concerned, a career in music was her only option. It’s been, she says, the singular love of her life since childhood and her primary focus. Things are going...
MusicPunknews.org

Adventurer: “Telepathy Club”

We are pleased to bring an all new Punknews Exclusive single premiere for Detroit post-hardcore quartet Adventurer. The single is called "Telepathy Club" and will be out on their upcoming release titled Pacifico. Pacifico will be out on May 24th, 2021 through Esque Records. You can click here to pre-order the release.
Huntington, WVWSAZ

Adventure back into life this summer

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a year of being home-bound and the same daily routines, Chase and United Airlines want to spark some inspiration for you to pursue new and spontaneous experiences through travel.
Spokane, WAKXLY

Air 4 Adventure: English Point

SPOKANE, Wash. — It is going to be a fabulous weekend to get out and enjoy nature. One great spot to explore is English Point in North Idaho. Check it out. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Video GamesTouchArcade

Woodle Tree Adventures Deluxe

In Woodle Tree Adventures you'll Explore a total of 8 immersive worlds alongside Woodle, a brave log just born from his …. In Woodle Tree Adventures you'll Explore a total of 8 immersive worlds alongside Woodle, a brave log just born from his father roots, helping him to gather all the magical water drops scattered around the lands in order to bring back balance and becoming the new hero! Features: - 8 immersive different worlds to explore - Local Co-op Main Adventure - Play as Woodle Beaver! - New items and clothing to unlock for Woodle - Vast 3D environments presented in smooth 60 fps - Jump, Run and special Attacks are your abilities during the adventure - A new original extra level - Improvements to the camera movements - Jumping mechanics enhanced for Woodle The feeling of travelling around the world is refreshing and peaceful. If you want to relax, this is the experience for you since both soundtrack and art style give a serene tone to the game. Even if you’re not a fan of the genre, Woodle Deluxe is still worth considering just to witness the beautiful game world.
TravelThought Catalog

Sometimes We Need A Soft Adventure

A few days before COVID-19 was declared a pandemic and everything was locked down, I was feeling restless (I know, I know, joke’s on me). It was a mix of cabin fever as the result of a long Midwest winter and just being 22 years old, ready to do things and go places, not caring what or where.
Musicmustangnews.net

A Playlist for Every SLO-cal Adventure

This post was originally featured on KCPR.org. There is always something to do while in SLO and always something to listen to while doing those things!. Whether you’re spending a hot sunny day at the beach, on campus walking to pick up some food or watching the sunset with friends – here are some playlists for a few of those activities:
White Bear Lake, MNpresspubs.com

Sharing love for underwater adventure

Get Dean Soderbeck on the subject of Scouting and scuba diving, and it's hard to get a word in edgewise. His passion for teaching the sport he loves to young people is palpable. For 23 years, Soderbeck has advised Venture Crew, a coed youth development program with the Boy Scouts...
ShoppingPosted by
InsideHook

These Adventure-Inspired Candles Are 25% Off

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. Welcome to Kind of a Big Deal, a daily roundup of great sales on the brands and items you love (tech, shoes, style, travel, etc.), as well as great new products. Please note: Deals are subject to change at the whim of the merchants mentioned.
Salem, INsalemleader.com

Adventure Day at Wonder Valley

All ages invited to Adventure Day at Wonder Valley. Wonder Valley Christian Camp will host “Family Adventure Day” on Saturday, May 8, to kick off the summer 2021 camp season. The free, open-house style event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the camp, located just off Dog Trot Road, west of Salem. This is a great chance for potential campers and their families and friends to explore the facilities and activities that Wonder Valley has to offer. Campers who have already been to Wonder Valley are encouraged to bring friends along with them.
AnimalsGreater Milwaukee Today

Busy Barns Adventure Farms Barnyard Adventures: Lambing & Kidding Days

Come hold and cuddle all the new baby animals in the barn. They are awaiting some loving and kisses from you. Spoil our baby goats, lambs, bunnies, kittens, ducklings, chicks and all our other critters in the barn. Explore our Acres of Ag-Ventures for hours of entertainment for everyone!. Event...
Hair CareVermilion Standard

Makeover: A new arrival gets adventurous

Andrea Ferrett is a 54-year-old social worker who recently moved to Vancouver and wanted a fun new look to celebrate her birthday. Andrea has short and very thick hair, which was previously coloured and outgrown. Andrea loves getting creative with her colour and was open to trying something different. To create this multi-tonal vibrant colour, I strategically placed foil highlights on a diagonal back across the top of her head (from front right to back left).
SportsIola Register

Coltrane is headed to new adventures

Audrey Coltrane’s 4.0 was born of high personal goals, along with encouragement from parents Jennifer and Aron. As she explained, “it was never something my parents required me to do,” but they taught her to “have high expectations for yourself.”. The effort has paid off. Coltrane is headed to Liberty...
TV & VideosUpworthy

Woman discovers star of favorite childhood TV show is her long lost birth mother

When Lisa Wright watched the mid-'70s TV show "That's My Mama" as a child, she had no idea that she was actually seeing her mother on the screen. "I grew up watching my mother on TV and didn't even know it," Lisa told Today. "'That's My Mama' — that was our must-see TV. We all sat down and watched 'That's My Mama' every week, and who knew? No idea. ... And that's my mama!"
Family RelationshipsPosted by
94.9 HOM

NH Mother Amazingly Gives Birth to Son at Home in Her Bathtub

Well, this is one way to make an impact on your entrance into the world. Generally, when you think of giving birth, it's some kind of planned scenario. You're either at the hospital with your doctor, possibly asking for all the epidural so you don't feel a thing and bring your baby into the world; or maybe you're at home with a doula. Regardless, you have some kind of plan in place.
TV & Videosourteentrends.com

Extreme Sisters Spoilers Reveal Full Siblings With Different Parents

Extreme Sisters spoilers emerge for the new TLC show that premieres on Sunday, April 25. Five sets of sisters who seem very close feature in the show. These include Brittany & Briana who each gave birth to a child. Notably, the children are full siblings. Additionally, their dads are different people as well. So, how on earth did that happen?