BMLG releases CreatiVets single with Justin Moore
Big Machine Label Group and CreatiVets have announce the release of “Heroes” featuring country superstar Justin Moore. The track is the newest release in the campaign surrounding new music releases on the 20th of every month in tribute to the 20 veterans that commit suicide every day. Intending to shed additional light on that troubling statistic — shared in a study by the Department of Veterans Affairs — all partners are aligning to drive attention to the issue, while magnifying real-life stories told through music intended to help combat veterans.themusicuniverse.com