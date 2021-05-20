BMLG releases CreatiVets single with Justin Moore

The last song on Justin Moore’s new Straight Outta the Country 8-song collection is an acoustic version of his latest single, “We Didn’t Have Much.” Justin wanted to include that version of the song on his new project because he says, “Doing ‘We Didn’t Have Much’ acoustic, it just works so well. You know, some songs lend themselves to being able to do that and pull it off, and some songs just don’t. And, ‘We Didn’t Have Much’ is one that, it’s almost tailor made to do that with acoustically.”