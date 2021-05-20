The Cody Fern Character That American Horror Story Fans Prefer
Each season of "American Horror Story" essentially stands on its own as a complete work. While there's a sort of connective tissue tying all of its discreet seasons together, viewers can nevertheless watch any given season without the context of those that came before or after it. Thanks to the essentially stand-alone nature of each season of "American Horror Story," the series' producers are able to cast certain actors in different roles from season to season and do so with some regularity.www.looper.com