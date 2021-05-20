newsbreak-logo
Violent Crimes

Teacher Disarmed School Shooter, Hugged Her Until Help Came

Cover picture for the articleWhen a student opened fire at an Idaho middle school, teacher Krista Gneiting directed children to safety, rushed to help a wounded victim and then calmly disarmed the sixth-grade shooter, hugging and consoling the girl until police arrived. Parents credited the math teacher's display of compassion with saving lives. While...

Rigby, IDeastidahonews.com

Here is why little is known about the Rigby Middle School shooting case

RIGBY — Thursday marks a week since authorities say a Rigby Middle School student shot two students and a custodian at the school. The sixth-grade girl was taken into custody minutes after last week’s shooting, but what happens next is not widely known. Idaho law keeps most juvenile cases from public record, so it’s not known if Jefferson County Prosecutor Mark Taylor has determined if the girl should face any charges, though Taylor told media the day of the shooting that she could be charged with three counts of attempted murder. He said his office would make the decision once law enforcement concluded its investigation.